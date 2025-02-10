IPLOOK NETWORKS: IPLOOK to Showcase 2G/3G to 4G/5G Core Network Evolution Solutions at MWC 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a global leader in innovative mobile core network solutions, is excited to announce its participation in MWC 2025 in Barcelona. The company invites industry professionals to visit Booth 2D15, Hall 2, from March 3-6, to explore its groundbreaking 2G/3G to 4G/5G Core Network Evolution Solutions, designed to empower operators worldwide in navigating the future of connectivity.

Driving Seamless Evolution for Global Networks

Following a year of accelerated growth and technological advancements, IPLOOK's 2025 showcase focuses on enabling a smooth transition from legacy 2G/3G networks to advanced 4G/5G infrastructures. With telecom operators increasingly prioritizing cost efficiency, scalability, and future-proof architectures, IPLOOK's End-to-End Evolution Solutions stand out as a critical enabler for modernizing networks while preserving existing investments.

At MWC 2025, attendees will discover:

2G/3G to 4G/5G Migration Strategies: IPLOOK's cloud-native, 3GPP-compliant solutions ensure minimal disruption during network upgrades, supporting hybrid operations and phased deployments.

Converged Core Network Platforms: Featuring EPC (MME/SGW/PGW/HSS) and 5GC (AMF/UPF/SMF/UDM) architectures, IPLOOK's unified core enables operators to manage multi-generational networks efficiently.

Industry-Leading Performance: Achieve ultra-low latency (=1ms), carrier-grade reliability (99.999% availability), and seamless software upgrades to future-proof network investments.

Customizable Solutions for Diverse Needs: Tailored offerings for MNOs, MVNOs, WISPs, and enterprise private networks, including hybrid deployment models and automated orchestration tools.

Proven Success in a 5G-Driven Era

In 2024, IPLOOK further solidified its position as a trusted partner for global operators, supporting over 70 million subscribers across 50+ countries. Recent milestones include the deployment of its 4G/5G Converged Core for a Tier-1 operator in Southeast Asia, enabling simultaneous 4G service continuity and 5G standalone (SA) rollout. Additionally, IPLOOK's solutions have powered mission-critical private networks in sectors such as energy, transportation, and smart manufacturing, demonstrating unmatched flexibility and scalability.

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK Networks is a leading end-to-end mobile core network provider, renowned for its self-developed, 3GPP-compliant 4G/5G/6G solutions. Serving operators, enterprises, and vertical industries worldwide, IPLOOK delivers scalable, future-proof architectures that bridge legacy and next-gen networks.

