Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Zentralbanken kaufen 1.000 Tonnen Gold: Dieser Junior-Miner erzielt einen beispiellosen Gewinn von 831?%!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
10.02.25
09:59 Uhr
3,900 Euro
-0,040
-1,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9204,16011:12
Dow Jones News
10.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transactions in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transactions in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transactions in Own Shares 
10-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 7 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            334.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            329.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            332.3531p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,103,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,943,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 332.3531p

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
437                334.00      08:16:51          00073534992TRLO0      XLON 
697                334.00      08:16:51          00073534991TRLO0      XLON 
72                332.50      08:19:02          00073535141TRLO0      XLON 
114                332.50      08:19:10          00073535159TRLO0      XLON 
51                332.50      08:19:10          00073535158TRLO0      XLON 
36                332.50      08:19:10          00073535157TRLO0      XLON 
250                332.00      08:20:11          00073535191TRLO0      XLON 
250                332.00      08:20:11          00073535190TRLO0      XLON 
465                332.00      08:20:11          00073535192TRLO0      XLON 
196                332.00      08:20:11          00073535193TRLO0      XLON 
374                331.50      08:35:00          00073535667TRLO0      XLON 
500                331.50      08:35:00          00073535666TRLO0      XLON 
249                331.50      08:35:00          00073535665TRLO0      XLON 
864                331.00      08:36:08          00073535709TRLO0      XLON 
113                331.00      08:36:08          00073535708TRLO0      XLON 
34                329.50      08:37:48          00073535745TRLO0      XLON 
929                329.50      08:45:32          00073536085TRLO0      XLON 
117                330.00      08:45:32          00073536088TRLO0      XLON 
72                330.00      08:45:32          00073536087TRLO0      XLON 
242                330.00      08:45:32          00073536086TRLO0      XLON 
229                331.00      09:00:10          00073536653TRLO0      XLON 
512                331.00      09:00:10          00073536654TRLO0      XLON 
171                331.00      09:00:16          00073536657TRLO0      XLON 
129                331.00      09:00:50          00073536708TRLO0      XLON 
972                330.50      09:01:47          00073536729TRLO0      XLON 
64                330.50      09:01:47          00073536728TRLO0      XLON 
153                330.00      09:01:57          00073536751TRLO0      XLON 
799                330.00      09:02:19          00073536764TRLO0      XLON 
400                331.50      09:31:19          00073538270TRLO0      XLON 
571                331.50      09:31:19          00073538271TRLO0      XLON 
882                331.00      09:34:02          00073538330TRLO0      XLON 
136                331.00      09:34:02          00073538329TRLO0      XLON 
964                332.00      09:58:35          00073538915TRLO0      XLON 
488                332.00      10:12:57          00073539347TRLO0      XLON 
183                332.00      10:12:57          00073539346TRLO0      XLON 
295                332.00      10:12:57          00073539345TRLO0      XLON 
921                332.00      10:16:36          00073539462TRLO0      XLON 
200                331.50      10:32:35          00073539816TRLO0      XLON 
357                331.50      10:32:35          00073539818TRLO0      XLON 
357                331.50      10:32:35          00073539817TRLO0      XLON 
333                332.00      10:32:35          00073539822TRLO0      XLON 
100                332.00      10:32:35          00073539821TRLO0      XLON 
52                332.00      10:32:35          00073539820TRLO0      XLON 
1300               332.00      10:32:35          00073539819TRLO0      XLON 
791                331.50      10:59:55          00073540458TRLO0      XLON 
159                331.50      11:05:40          00073540631TRLO0      XLON 
1061               333.50      11:41:01          00073541936TRLO0      XLON 
800                333.00      11:41:14          00073541940TRLO0      XLON 
137                333.00      11:57:24          00073542455TRLO0      XLON 
1035               333.00      11:58:41          00073542496TRLO0      XLON 
386                332.50      11:58:50          00073542523TRLO0      XLON 
93                332.50      12:00:00          00073542580TRLO0      XLON 
613                334.00      13:05:59          00073544474TRLO0      XLON 
310                334.00      13:05:59          00073544473TRLO0      XLON 
700                334.00      13:05:59          00073544472TRLO0      XLON 
785                334.00      13:05:59          00073544477TRLO0      XLON 
288                334.00      13:05:59          00073544476TRLO0      XLON 
315                334.00      13:05:59          00073544475TRLO0      XLON 
86                334.00      13:29:27          00073545190TRLO0      XLON 
18                334.00      13:29:29          00073545201TRLO0      XLON 
774                334.00      13:31:55          00073545431TRLO0      XLON 
191                334.00      13:31:55          00073545430TRLO0      XLON 
909                334.00      13:31:55          00073545429TRLO0      XLON 
387                334.00      13:45:06          00073546051TRLO0      XLON 
389                334.00      13:46:07          00073546088TRLO0      XLON 
500                334.00      13:46:07          00073546087TRLO0      XLON 
161                334.00      13:46:07          00073546086TRLO0      XLON 
639                334.00      13:46:07          00073546085TRLO0      XLON 
263                334.00      14:01:59          00073546566TRLO0      XLON 
250                334.00      14:01:59          00073546565TRLO0      XLON 
500                334.00      14:01:59          00073546564TRLO0      XLON 
63                333.50      14:04:38          00073546658TRLO0      XLON 
86                333.50      14:04:38          00073546657TRLO0      XLON 
1121               333.50      14:11:03          00073546825TRLO0      XLON 
436                333.00      14:11:06          00073546828TRLO0      XLON 
500                333.00      14:11:06          00073546827TRLO0      XLON 
250                333.50      14:31:28          00073547648TRLO0      XLON 
268                333.50      14:31:28          00073547647TRLO0      XLON 
1127               333.50      14:31:28          00073547646TRLO0      XLON 
881                334.00      14:41:29          00073548306TRLO0      XLON 
122                334.00      14:41:29          00073548305TRLO0      XLON 
926                334.00      14:41:29          00073548304TRLO0      XLON 
1091               334.50      15:00:05          00073549089TRLO0      XLON 
705                334.50      15:00:05          00073549088TRLO0      XLON 
166                333.50      15:02:05          00073549273TRLO0      XLON 
750                333.50      15:02:05          00073549272TRLO0      XLON 
210                333.50      15:02:05          00073549271TRLO0      XLON 
1738               332.50      15:05:01          00073549671TRLO0      XLON 
638                332.50      15:05:01          00073549672TRLO0      XLON 
382                332.50      15:05:01          00073549673TRLO0      XLON 
1119               330.00      15:13:19          00073550381TRLO0      XLON 
1123               330.50      15:13:19          00073550382TRLO0      XLON 
20                330.50      15:22:28          00073551083TRLO0      XLON 
2014               332.50      15:37:55          00073551982TRLO0      XLON 
991                333.00      15:37:55          00073551983TRLO0      XLON 
1028               330.50      15:53:19          00073552742TRLO0      XLON 
559                330.50      15:53:19          00073552744TRLO0      XLON 
430                330.50      15:53:19          00073552743TRLO0      XLON 
1007               330.00      16:01:24          00073553682TRLO0      XLON 
1079               329.50      16:10:43          00073554353TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  375407 
EQS News ID:  2083473 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2083473&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.