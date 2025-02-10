The latest ranking based on Altmann-Z scores sees India-based Insolation Energy, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and Solex Energy retain the top three spots. But further below in the ranking, analysts see more firms with lower scores compared to the last quarter. Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has released its first quarter 2025 free-to-download, global in scope, PV Module Manufacturers Ranking. It shows that India-based Insolation Energy, Waaree Renewable Technologies and Solex Energy have maintained their place as the top three. The Altmann ...

