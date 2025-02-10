JinkoSolar has sued Longi for patent infringement in Australia, its third legal action against the company this year, following filings in China and Japan. The lawsuit, filed in the Federal Court of Australia, claims that Longi used an unspecified solar cell technology. JinkoSolar has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Longi alleging the use of an unspecified solar cell technology in Australia. The new lawsuit follows similar actions taken by JinkoSolar against Longi in China and Japan in January. Group units Jinko Solar Australia Holdings Pty Ltd. , Shanghai Jinko Green Energy Management ...

