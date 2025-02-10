Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 33,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,980,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire a further common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to complete the acquisition of the La Union Project from Riverside Resources Inc., (see news release dated September 6, 2024), to continue a small exploration program at its North Island Copper Property, to retire existing payables and for general working capital purposes. Finders' fees or commissions may be paid in connection with the completion of the Offering, and all securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period.

Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In the event the Offering is fully-subscribed the Company will be required to obtain shareholder approval prior to closing in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company intends to obtain such approval by way of written-consent of the majority of the outstanding share capital of the Company.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company's secondary objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit.

Contact Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240213

SOURCE: Questcorp Mining Inc.