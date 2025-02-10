NX Filtration N.V.: NX Filtration reports 38% revenue growth in 2024

HENGELO, THE NETHERLANDS - NX Filtration N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: NXFIL), the global provider of breakthrough hollow fiber nanofiltration technology for pure and affordable water with strong sustainability benefits, today reports its consolidated financial statements for 2024.Highlights 2024• Total revenues of €11.1 million, a growth of 38% from 2023• Gross margin of 61.0% (59.6% in 2023) remains strong, reflecting our solid technology position• Largest order to date for the world's largest hollow fiber nanofiltration water treatment plant in Mexico with a capacity of 17 million liters per day• Successfully started-up new large-scale factory for the production of our membrane modules according to plan in H1 2024, enabling us to supply larger projects from our growing overall pipeline of opportunities for the medium term• Secured funding in March 2024: combined debt and equity package of approximately €50 million providing sufficient headroom to fund our growth ambitions well into the future• Strong leadership additions for next stages of growth: Floris Jan Cuypers as new CEO per 1 September 2024 and Jan Feie Zwiers as new CFO per 1 August 2024• We became B Corp certified, a clear testimony to our commitment to a sustainable and socially responsible organization• We expect revenue growth for full-year 2025 in the range of 50% to 70%, and host a Capital Markets Day on 8 April 2025 to further elaborate on our growth journeyFloris Jan Cuypers, CEO of NX Filtration, states:"I am highly confident that we are on the right track for continued future growth, and that our outlook for the longer term is fully intact. Our technology is robust, and our operations in our new factory run smoothly. Therefore, we fully focus on supporting our strong sales teams, across all major regions, in further developing their OEM relationships and converting project opportunities in orders. Our pipeline is growing and strengthening, supporting substantial growth in 2025 and beyond. Therefore, we are looking ahead with full confidence, and are expected to further deep dive on our business at our Capital Markets Day in April."Read full press release:https://nxfiltration.com/investors/investor-news/nx-filtration-reports-38-revenue-growth-in-2024/