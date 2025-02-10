Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that on February 4, 2025 it entered into an agreement with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. ("Dahrouge") for geological modelling, targeting, and database review at Neotech's Hecla-Kilmer ("H/K") Niobium and Rare Earth Element ("REE") project. Dahrouge is a renowned firm in the mineral exploration industry, specializing in REEs with additional experience in resource estimation and economic assessments. The projected cost of the project is $51,000.

Dahrouge will be tasked to evaluate the geochemical, structural, and lithological boundaries that may contain Niobium and REE mineralization observed at H/K. They will assist in planning future drill campaigns that will both extend and delineate the REE mineralized zone. Their expertise and knowledge will aid in realizing the identified potential for the unique REE apatite hosted deposit.

Preliminary findings from the 2024 exploration program are still being assessed and finalized, which will be used to develop additional studies with Dahrouge. The findings from the 2024 H/K program will be confirmed with Dahrouge in Q1 of 2025, which will then determine subsequent programs at H/K.

"I'm pleased to be working with the experienced and talented team at Dahrouge," said CEO Reagan Glazier. "We're eager to further develop and understand H/K and believe Dahrouge's insight as well as perspective will be invaluable."

Additional work is expected to be conducted in the summer 2025 exploration season. Further updates with ongoing developments will be provided in the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the H/K, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

*TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of CeO2 + La2O3 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240141

SOURCE: Neotech Metals Corp.