The manufacturer claims the new products are particularly suitable for older homes, renovations in extreme climates. All models are said to provide "reliable" cooling and heating at temperatures spanning from -30 C to 50 C. Viessmann Canada, the Canadian unit of Germany-based heating specialist Viessmann Climate Solutions, which is itself part of Carrier Global Corporation, has launched new air-to-air ductless heat pump systems for extreme climates. The new heat pumps are claimed to be ideal for retrofits or additions where adding ductwork is costly or impractical, the manufacturer said in a statement, ...

