Winston Strawn LLP announced today that Aparna Sehgal has joined the firm's Transactions Department as a partner in the London office and a member of the Structured Finance Practice.

Aparna will shortly be joined at Winston by a real estate of counsel who has worked with Aparna for over a decade servicing a wide-ranging client base of global financial institutions, private credit providers, and investment managers in highly structured commercial real estate transactions.

"The addition of Aparna's practice to our London office enhances our real estate and structured finance capabilities globally, which will add significant value for our international clients as we work to address the increase in demand for these services and meet their sophisticated needs," said Peter Crowther, international managing partner.

With more than 20 years in the industry representing parties across the capital stack, Aparna brings deep experience advising on the financing of complex multijurisdictional real-estate-backed transactions in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the Nordics, and the United States. She has been at the forefront of the growth of using back leverage as a core component of complex financing solutions within an evolving regulatory landscape. She joins as chair of Winston's Structured Finance and Real Estate Finance teams in the U.K. and Europe.

"This is such an exciting opportunity to build the practice out in London, and I'm thrilled to be joining the Winston team under Steve D'Amore's leadership," said Aparna.

"Aparna's practice strengthens our real estate and structured-finance offerings and brings extensive experience in representing a diverse range of capital providers in the U.K. and across Europe. Growing our London office is a key priority for the firm, and the combined wealth of experience of Aparna and her teamwill be beneficial as we increase our cross-selling opportunities from the U.S. into London to meet client demand," said Nicholas Usher, London office managing partner.

Winston Strawn's Finance Practice has more than 100 lawyers globally. Winston is an international law firm with 15 offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

