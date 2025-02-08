4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.: 4DMT Presents Positive 52-Week Results from Phase 2b Cohort of PRISM Wet AMD Study and Long-term Durability Data Supporting 4D-150 4FRONT Global Registration Program

3E10 vg/eye achieved an 83% reduction in injection burden vs. projected on-label aflibercept 2 mg Q8W, 70% required 0-1 supplemental injection, and 57% were injection-free through 52 weeks

In the recently diagnosed subgroup, which most resembles the Phase 3 4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2 patient populations, 87% required 0-1 supplemental injection and 80% were injection-free through 52 weeks

Durable and stable aflibercept expression demonstrated across all 3E10 vg/eye PRISM cohorts, with up to two years of follow-up

4D-150 continues to be well tolerated, with up to three years of follow-up

4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2 are on target to initiate in Q1 and Q3 2025, respectively

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT; 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced positive initial interim 52-week data from the Phase 2b Population Extension cohort of the PRISM clinical trial evaluating 4D-150 in a broad wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) patient population. Additional data were provided on the durability of aflibercept expression for up to two years. The data were presented by Dante Pieramici, M.D., in an oral presentation titled "Phase 2b Population Extension Cohort Evaluating 4D-150 in Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: 52-Week Results" at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2025.

"We believe 4D-150 has paradigm-shifting potential. 4D-150 is designed to achieve favorable tolerability and robust and durable multi-year efficacy following routine intravitreal administration that enables seamless integration into retina clinics," said David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT. "The data from the PRISM clinical trial, which evaluated wet AMD patients with a broad range of disease severity and duration, and the initial data from SPECTRA in diabetic macular edema (DME), demonstrate 4D-150's potential to become the first backbone therapy forming the foundation for the treatment of vascular retinal diseases. The ability to deliver disease control with long-lasting freedom from frequent bolus injections addresses the primary unmet need for patients and physicians."

Topline 52-Week Efficacy Results for 4D-150 3E10 vg/eye (Planned Phase 3 Dose) from Phase 2b Population Extension Cohort of PRISM (Data Cut-Off January 15, 2025):

Phase 2b (n=30): Broad Wet AMD Disease Activity Supplemental aflibercept injections : 83% reduction, representing 0.97 mean supplemental injections per patient over 52-weeks vs. 6.0 injections projected with on-label aflibercept 2 mg Q8W 70% 0-1 injection 57% injection-free Improved and maintained best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of +2.2 letters Durable central subfield thickness (CST) improvement with fewer fluctuations, as measured by optical coherence tomography (OCT), of -11 µm; -13 µm in supplemental injection-free patients

Phase 2b (n=15): Recently Diagnosed Subgroup Supplemental aflibercept injections : 94% reduction, representing 0.33 mean supplemental injections per patient over 52-weeks vs. 6.0 injections projected with on-label aflibercept 2 mg Q8W 87% 0-1 injection 80% injection-free Improved and maintained BCVA of +3.1 letters Durable CST improvement with fewer fluctuations, as measured by OCT, of -10 µm; -20 µm in supplemental injection-free patients



4D-150 Safety Update from PRISM (Data Cut-Off January 15, 2025):

4D-150 continues to be well tolerated during up to three years of follow up in all patients treated with 3E10 vg/eye 2.8% (2 of 71) had 4D-150-related 1+ intraocular inflammation (IOI) (SUN/NEI scales), which were transient 1+ vitreous cells noted at a single timepoint, as previously reported 99% (70 of 71) completed steroid prophylaxis taper on schedule 99% (70 of 71) remained completely off steroids

No 4D-150-related hypotony, endophthalmitis, vasculitis, occlusive/non-occlusive retinal vasculitis, or choroidal effusions observed to date



"The promise of 4D-150 for both patients and clinicians lies in its potential to tackle one of the most pressing unmet needs in vascular retinal diseases-providing a long-lasting, effective treatment option that reduces the frequent burden of bolus anti-VEGF injections," said Dante Pieramici, M.D., a principal investigator of the PRISM study and member of the 4DMT Ophthalmology Advisory Board. "4D-150 offers a profound shift in how we manage our patients' care, potentially freeing them from the ongoing challenges of injection frequency while ensuring they maintain the vision improvement characteristic of current standard of care. The data from the PRISM study gives me great hope that 4D-150 can become the backbone of future retinal treatments for wet AMD, offering both clinical benefit and better quality of life for our patients."

PRISM Durability Update from All 3E10 vg/eye Cohorts

Aqueous humor concentrations were studied serially every three months

Durable and stable aflibercept expression demonstrated, with up to two years of follow-up, with aqueous humor concentrations consistently within projected therapeutic range

4D-150 Program Milestones

4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2 expected to initiate in Q1 and Q3 2025, respectively

Two-year Phase 1/2a and 18-month Phase 2b PRISM data expected in Q4 2025

Primary endpoint 52-week topline data from both 4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2 expected in H2 2027



About 4D-150

4D-150 is a potential backbone therapy that is designed to provide multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) from the retina with a single, safe, intravitreal injection. 4D-150 utilizes our customized and evolved intravitreal vector, R100, which was invented at 4DMT through our proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform. 4D-150 is being developed for wet AMD and DME, which both affect millions of patients globally, with the goal of freeing patients from burdensome injections while preserving vision.

About Wet AMD

Wet AMD is a highly prevalent disease with estimated incidence rate of 200,000 new patients per year in the United States. It is estimated that the total prevalence of wet AMD in certain major markets, including the United States and the European Union, and Japan, will be greater than 4 million individuals in the next five years. Wet AMD is a type of macular degeneration in which abnormal blood vessels (macular neovascularization or MNV) grow into the macula, the central area of the retina. As a consequence, MNV causes swelling and edema of the retina, bleeding, and scarring, and causes visual distortion and reduced visual acuity. The proliferation and leakage of abnormal blood vessels is stimulated by VEGF. This process distorts and can potentially destroy central vision and may progress to blindness without treatment.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT's proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our lead program, 4D-150, is a potential backbone therapy that is designed to provide multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) targeted to the retina with a single, safe, intravitreal injection. Our second core program is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate, in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis (CF), successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene and initial clinical activity signals after aerosol delivery of a gene therapy. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, 4DMT, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

