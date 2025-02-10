Anzeige
Montag, 10.02.2025
Zentralbanken kaufen 1.000 Tonnen Gold: Dieser Junior-Miner erzielt einen beispiellosen Gewinn von 831?%!!
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2025 10:35 Uhr
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Rauramo)

Finanznachrichten News

Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 10 February 2025 at 11:30 am EET

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Rauramo)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Markus Rauramo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 95481/6/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 40.7559 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 42 Volume weighted average price: 40.7559 EUR
____________________________________________


SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


