The French Senate has approved France's 2025 Budget Law, cutting the value-added tax (VAT) to 5. 5% for PV systems up to 9 kW from October 2025. Industry professionals say the delay might prompt homeowners to postpone installations to secure the lower rate. The French Senate has approved the 2025 Budget Law, which reduces the VAT for PV systems up to 9 kW to 5. 5%. Previously, only systems under 3 kW could claim a preferential VAT rate of 10%, leading many homeowners to limit the site of their installations, rather than face the higher 20% rate. Groupement Des Particuliers Producteurs D'electricite ...

