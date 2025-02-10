Deye said its new single-phase off-grid inverters have an AC output power ranging from 3. 6 kW to 6 kW. The systems feature a maximum efficiency of 97. 6% and a European efficiency rate of 96. 5%. Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has launched new single-phase off-grid inverters for residential PV systems. "Built to last, the Deye Off-Grid Inverter boasts an IP65 protection level, making it highly resistant to water and dust-ideal for diverse environmental conditions," the company said in a statement. "Unlike traditional off-grid inverters that only have IP20/21 protection level and may falter ...

