ANTARES VISION GROUP SIGNS LANDMARK AGREEMENT WITH THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF GUINEA-BISSAU

BRESCIA, Italy, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Vision Group, an Italian multinational leading provider in Track & Trace systems and quality control, which guarantees the safety of products and transparency of supply chains through integrated data management, is proud to announce the official signing of a multi-year contract with the Ministry of Health of Guinea-Bissau (Ministerio da Saùde Publica), under the leadership of Minister Pedro Tipote, to deliver rfxcel Traceability Hub (rTH) and Government solutions (rGOV). This strategic initiative will support the country's digital transformation in public health management by enhancing pharmaceutical traceability, regulatory oversight, and supply chain integrity.

As part of this agreement, Antares Vision Group will establish a nationwide pharmaceutical traceability and verification system, ensuring greater visibility and security across the entire supply chain. Mandatory registration for all supply chain participants will commence in the second half of 2025, with further details to be announced by the Ministry of Health of Guinea-Bissau.

Transforming Guinea-Bissau's Pharmaceutical Landscape

With this initiative, Guinea-Bissau will lead the way in Western Africa by establishing the region's first full end-to-end National Medicines Verification & Authentication System. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data analytics, this solution will:

Enhance the safety and reliability of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Provide real-time insights for regulatory bodies to monitor medicine availability and distribution.

Enable patients to access digital product verification and Patient Information Leaflets (ePILs), fostering transparency and public trust in healthcare.

Antares Vision Group's innovative digital health solutions will provide Guinea-Bissau with:

State-of-the-art transactional repository (rTH) : the fully GS1-compliant central hub will securely manage all supply chain transactions of pharmaceutical manufacturers, importers, distributors, dispensers, and central government-owned procurement facilities.

: the fully GS1-compliant central hub will securely manage all supply chain transactions of pharmaceutical manufacturers, importers, distributors, dispensers, and central government-owned procurement facilities. Antares Vision Group's government platform (rGOV): introduces key modules tailored to strengthen Guinea-Bissau's healthcare infrastructure:

- National Healthcare Product Catalogue : a centralized platform for managing all medicine and drug-related data. This regulatory approval tool will ensure real-time availability of data for regulatory agencies and departments, improving decision-making and patient safety.

- Customs & Import Bridge : a comprehensive system providing end-to-end visibility into medical and pharmaceutical imports. This module will seamlessly link customs records with manufacturer transactions, offering the government real-time oversight on imported medicines.

- Central Registry : a national registry for all entities involved in pharmaceutical manufacturing, importation, distribution, and dispensing. This system will serve as the government's central data management tool, streamlining regulatory processes and ensuring compliance.

"Antares Vision Group is proud to be the trusted partner of the Ministry of Health of Guinea-Bissau, driving this transformation and remaining committed to delivering world-class digital life sciences solutions in the region," said Gianluca Mazzantini, CEO and General Manager of Antares Vision Group. "This agreement is an incredible milestone for Antares Vision Group and the Government Solutions Team. It marks a significant step toward achieving a modernized and more secure pharmaceutical sector in Guinea-Bissau," added Sebastian Neuwirth, Head of Government Solutions for Antares Vision Group.

www.antaresvisiongroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614446/Antares_Vision_Group.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613436/Antares_Vision_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antares-vision-group-signs-landmark-agreement-with-the-ministry-of-health-of-guinea-bissau-302370074.html