KuCoin 2024 Annual Review: A Year of Resilience, Growth, and Transformation

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global leader in the cryptocurrency exchange market, proudly announces its achievements in the 2024 Annual Review . The year was marked by a whirlwind of activities, significant growth in user base and trading volumes, and steadfast enhancements in security measures and regulatory compliance.

In 2024, KuCoin witnessed an unprecedented tripling of spot trading volumes in the MENA region, with Europe following closely with a 144% increase. This significant growth underscores KuCoin's robust platform and market strategy adaptiveness. The exchange now serves over 38 million users globally, noting the most rapid growth in LATAM and MENA regions. Additionally, the number of new listings on KuCoin doubled in 2024, with a standout 170% increase in the fourth quarter alone compared to the third quarter. The futures trading platform also saw substantial growth, adding 125 new assets and attracting over 3 million new users, with a total 30% growth in Q4 user numbers.

KuCoin's security and regulatory compliance remained a cornerstone of operations throughout 2024. As the first global exchange registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), KuCoin leads the industry in adhering to stringent regulatory standards. With five global regulatory licenses, KuCoin continues to set the benchmark for security and compliance. The settlement with the DOJ further strengthens KuCoin's position and allows it to focus more on growth and innovation, underscoring its commitment to operating within legal frameworks and maintaining the highest integrity.

The year also saw the launch of innovative platforms like GemPool and GemVote, which have significantly engaged the community and driven user interaction with new token listings. The Trading Bot platform witnessed a 49% increase in new bots in Q4 alone, demonstrating KuCoin's leadership in automated crypto trading solutions.

KuCoin remains committed to impactful CSR activities, such as the "Light Up Africa" project, which distributed 10,000 solar lamps, benefiting 50,000 children across various communities.

As the industry moves into 2025, KuCoin is focused on continuing its growth trajectory, emphasizing security, innovation and user experience. There will be more upcoming enhancements that are dedicated to providing exceptional value and service to crypto users globally.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 39 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

