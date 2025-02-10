WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster - Positive Outlook on North America

Investor News No. 041 - 2025

In recent weeks, we have received numerous inquiries from our investors regarding our presence and expectations for our North American expansion, particularly considering the newly elected President in the White House and the many changes in policies. North America, especially the United States, will play a pivotal role in the development of WindowMaster.

We are confident that our strategic decisions over the past few years, including acquiring a distribution company for window automation in North Wales, Pennsylvania, in late 2019, establishing a light production facility in 2022, planned assembly facilities, and more US job creation will ensure our success. The evolving political landscape in the United States is not a concern for us, rather, we see it as an opportunity to thrive in this dynamic market.

The demand for our solutions comes from a niche industry focused on sustainable buildings, a sector that will grow regardless of who is in the White House. We are ready to reap the rewards of our past strategic decisions and the expected growth in US construction in a booming economy, with our opportunity pipeline of North American projects being stronger and bigger than ever.

Our strong market presence and complete control of the supply chain into and across the United States enables us to expand our business. Moreover, with the new administration's stated goal of potentially lowering local taxes on "Made in America" products, we are closely monitoring the forthcoming guidelines and believe we can fulfill the requirements in the short term with our planned assembly facilities.

While there is an expectation of new tariffs on EU imports, we remain confident in our continued growing presence in the United States, as we are the only leading brand in North America today, with our own sales force, logistics setup, and local production. This allows us to support the North American fenestration industry with our expertise and their ambitions to work with sustainability and energy efficiency. WindowMaster will continue to prioritize this in our efforts to combat climate change as a responsible global citizen.

