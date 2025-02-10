ROX Motor Expands into Saudi Arabia with LEAP 2025 Debut, Ushering in its Long-Term Commitment to the Market

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROX Motor, a Chinese luxury new energy vehicle brand, officially entered the Saudi market on the opening day of LEAP 2025 with the debut of its luxury all-terrain SUV, ROX 01. The company has already secured over 200 orders, with sales now underway. In addition, ROX Motor, in partnership with the Laith Al Obaidi Group, officially opened its first Saudi showroom in An Nasin, Riyadh, providing local customers with a more comprehensive and convenient car-buying experience. The brand's flagship Saudi showroom on Khurais Road is set to open later this month.

Aligned with the global transition toward sustainable mobility, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives present a unique market opportunity for ROX Motor to play a leading role in the country's automotive future.

Jarvis Yan, Co-Founder and CEO of ROX Motor, stated: "Our participation in LEAP marks just the beginning of our long-term commitment to the Saudi market. We've tailored our strategy to align with the country's cultural landscape, consumer preferences, and regulatory framework, ensuring that our products and services are fully aligned with the local market's demands. Looking ahead, we are excited to announce that we will be launching a new global model in the second half of this year, with plans to introduce one new model annually as part of our steady expansion strategy."

This commitment is reflected in ROX 01, which integrates extended-range technology offering zero emissions in electric mode and superior fuel efficiency in extended-range mode-perfectly aligning with Saudi Arabia's sustainability goals. Its all-terrain capabilities enable seamless navigation across Saudi Arabia's diverse landscapes, ranging from expansive deserts to rugged mountains, while its intelligent driving systems also provide an exceptional experience for urban and daily driving.

Further enhancing its dedication to Saudi customers, ROX Motor has integrated market-specific innovations, including Arabic voice interaction controls and climate-specific adaptations such as a high-capacity air-conditioning system, an electric drivetrain cooling system, and UV-blocking electric sunshades.

Additionally, ROX Motor has signed MOUs with Stellar Gate Games, a joint venture between NetEase Games and Sandsoft, and COFE, a leading digital coffee platform, to jointly promote the development of ROX 01's intelligent in-car cabin and outdoor lifestyles in Saudi Arabia, further demonstrating the brand's focus on providing regionally customized solutions for customers across all markets.

Since its global expansion began in 2024, ROX Motor has exceeded 10,000 orders for the ROX 01 and established sales and service networks in over 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kazakhstan, and the UAE, where the ROX 01 now ranks third in the luxury SUV segment, trailing only the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover. With a solid foundation and strategic vision, ROX Motor is poised for continued growth, delivering innovative, luxury, and adventure-ready solutions to customers in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

