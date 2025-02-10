Cyprus installed 159 MW of new solar capacity in 2024, bringing its total to 797 MW by year-end, according to the latest data from the Cypriot transmission grid operator. Cyprus reached 797 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity in December 2024, according to the latest data from the Cypriot transmission grid operator (TSOC). This marks an increase of 159 MW from the previous year, when the country had about 638 MW of installed solar capacity. Cyprus has used various remuneration schemes to support solar development, with the self-consumption scheme and power purchase agreement (PPAs) program ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...