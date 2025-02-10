Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award winning full-service digital agency specializing in brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has partnered with AutoGen AI, a leader in AI-powered content generation, to launch a newly redesigned website that enhances user experience and drives conversion growth.

The new site reflects AutoGenAI's innovative capabilities, providing an intuitive interface and seamless navigation to better engage businesses leveraging AI for content creation. Digital Silk's strategic approach focused on streamlining user journeys, improving conversion paths, and reinforcing AutoGenAI's position as a leader in the generative AI space.

Since its launch, the website has demonstrated significant improvements in performance, including an increase in engagement metrics and lead conversion rates. The modern design and optimized user flow ensure that potential clients can easily explore AutoGenAI's solutions, leading to higher interaction and conversion rates.

Key Results:

Increased Leads: Boosted lead volume by 48% over the campaign period while reducing CPA by 50% , improving cost efficiency and lead quality.

Boosted lead volume by over the campaign period while reducing CPA by , improving cost efficiency and lead quality. Enhanced Lead Generation: Achieved a 70% month-over-month increase in lead generation through refined targeting and messaging strategies.

Achieved a increase in lead generation through refined targeting and messaging strategies. Optimized Cost Efficiency: Reduced CPA by 68% over three months.

Reduced CPA by over three months. Expanded Customer Pipeline: Grew the customer pipeline by over 60% through targeted and optimized campaigns.

"Our collaboration with AutoGenAI is a testament to how thoughtful digital design and strategic development can drive measurable business impact. The new website is not just a facelift-it's a conversion-focused platform that showcases the power of AutoGenAI's technology," says Ana Margarida Meira, VP Client Partner at Digital Silk

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service web design and branding agency dedicated to helping brands grow online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

