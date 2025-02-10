Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield to Invest €20 billion in France's AI Infrastructure

Investment in data centers and associated infrastructure to be delivered by 2030 led by Paris-headquartered Data4

PARIS and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the opening of today's Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield"), together with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, announced a €20 billion infrastructure investment program to support the deployment of artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure in France. The Brookfield investment will be targeted across data centers and associated infrastructure sectors which are vital for AI deployment.

Up to €15 billion of data center investment will be led by Brookfield's portfolio company, Data4, one of Europe's largest data center developers, headquartered in Paris. Data4 has existing plans to build over 500 MW of data center capacity located across several regions in France, with an ambition to triple that by 2030 as part of today's announcement. With this, France is projected to be the single largest market for Data4 in Europe.

The investment of a further €5 billion is planned by Brookfield in France across associated AI infrastructure such as data transfer, chip storage and energy generation. The total €20 billion investment is projected to be delivered by 2030.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared: "The €20 billion investment by Brookfield notably through Data4 will allow France to remain in the race alongside major AI players. This investment demonstrates France's attractiveness. We have the knowledge, the talents, and the decarbonized energy needed to accelerate in AI. We must not slow down, the world is accelerating. This is a battle for independence."

Sikander Rashid, Head of Europe, Brookfield, added, "We believe France has the potential to play a pivotal role in the global advancement of AI. To achieve European leadership, it is essential to invest proactively in the infrastructure that powers AI services, particularly in data and associated infrastructure. Our €20 billion investment program represents a significant step toward this ambition, laying the foundation for France to compete on the global stage. We are excited to collaborate with stakeholders across France and are looking to expand our investment in data centers to an even greater scale in the future."

Brookfield is one of the world's largest investors in the AI value chain, with more than €150 billion invested across digital infrastructure, renewable power and semiconductor manufacturing worldwide. Last year, Brookfield and Microsoft announced the largest ever renewable power supply deal, underpinning more than €10 billion of investment to supply Microsoft's business activities in Europe and North America. In 2022, Brookfield and Intel entered into a $30 billion partnership for the development of Intel's landmark semiconductor foundry in Arizona.

Brookfield has been actively investing in France since 2015 and employs over 7,000 people through its operations. In December 2024, Brookfield opened an office hub in Paris to support the firm's existing and future investments in France. Brookfield's French portfolio includes investments in residential decarbonization, student and young professional living, hospitality, and logistics, as well as digital and renewable energy infrastructure.

