SMX: Plastic is Here to Stay-SMX Technology Allows Us to Be Responsible About It

The recent executive order banning paper straws in the United States marks a pivotal shift in sustainability policy. While well-intentioned, the push for alternatives like Paper Pulp and new chemistry for plastics has been proven problematic and with significant commercial challenges -prone to breaking down, leaving a poor user experience, and requiring resources that aren't always greener. Now, as plastic straws make their return, the focus must shift from eliminating plastic altogether to making it more sustainable. In other words, focus more on the SMX definition of "material efficiency."

Enter and meet SMX Ltd. (NASDAQ:SMX), a pioneering technology company specializing in digitizing physical assets and materials for the circular economy. This company isn't fighting against plastics' enormous value- it's actually strengthening its use case by refining the traceability solutions that have created the stigma. In other words, SMX isn't fighting plastic but redefining it.

And in no ordinary ways. Unlike any other known technology, SMX's cutting-edge material tracking and Chemical marker and blockchain-based sustainability technology can help ensure that plastic-in this case, single-use items like straws-can exist responsibly in a circular economy.

SMX Contributes On A Larger Scale

The better news is that SMX can change the narrative around plastic, which has been steeped in regulatory bans and punitive taxation. That's important. Why? Because the reality is that plastic isn't going anywhere-it's woven into modern life, from packaging to medical devices to our clothes, electronics devices and home appliance. The problem has never been the material itself but how we handle it post-use.

Addressing that shortcoming, SMX has introduced the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), a revolutionary approach to plastics sustainability that allows companies to verify recycled plastic content in real-time in a transparent, traceable, and actionable approach. Not just at its endpoint, either.

SMX technology provides an end-to-end solution for responsible plastic production by ensuring full traceability from raw materials to product and product recycling. That ability doesn't destroy the value of plastics- it enhances it by helping manufacturers and consumers embrace sustainable alternatives without compromising quality or compliance. Consider it as Carbon Credits on steroids.

SMX for Food, MedTech, Aviation, and Beyond

Those that haven't heard of SMX soon will. Its traceability solutions are making inroads across industries under pressure to increase sustainability. In the food and beverage sector, major brands that face constant scrutiny over their plastic usage can utilize SMX's technology to prove the amount of recycled plastic in their packaging. The data provided could be the best and quickest tool to demonstrate compliance, eliminating many regulatory headaches. Other markets should be equally interested.

In MedTech, where single-use plastics are essential for sterility, SMX's molecular-level tracking allows medical-grade plastics to be safely reintegrated into the supply chain. This could fundamentally change how hospitals and laboratories manage plastic waste.

Even the aviation sector is recognizing the value of plastic traceability. As eVTOL aircraft and sustainable aviation fuel gain traction, lightweight composite materials incorporating plastics are becoming critical. SMX's solutions can help manufacturers verify sustainable sourcing while also securing valuable plastic credits. There's more.

One of the loudest calls for improvement targets commodities like coffee, cocoa, tea, palm oil, and natural rubber, now under scrutiny from environmentalists. These activists aren't corporate enemies- they're vital for driving positive change and urging global companies toward transparency in the circular economy. In many instances, their demands have resulted in regulations focusing on traceability in supply chains, placing commodity-based industries at a critical juncture. There is a "right" road to take, however. SMX has paved the way by revolutionizing the tracking of food-based commodities, effectively addressing the "first-mile" challenge that other technologies have yet to solve.

A Market-Driven Alternative to Regulation

In the process, SMX can eliminate punitive orders for positive ones. For too long, regulatory bodies have approached sustainability with an outdated mindset-bans, quotas, and penalties. But history has shown that markets regulate themselves better than government-imposed controls ever could. SMX's Plastic Cycle Token provides an open-market solution that allows companies to trade verified plastic credits, incentivizing recycling rather than punishing plastic use.

The lawsuit against beverage companies in Los Angeles County is a perfect example of how regulators get it wrong. Penalizing corporations without providing a viable alternative only stifles innovation. SMX's model flips the script, offering a verifiable, market-based approach that encourages industries to engage in sustainability voluntarily-and profitably.

Plastic isn't the enemy-mismanagement is. As industries worldwide wrestle with sustainability targets, SMX presents a pragmatic way forward: track, trace, and turn it into a market-driven asset. From food packaging to aviation, from MedTech to renewable energy, the Plastic Cycle Token is a blueprint for sustainability that makes sense. By shifting the narrative away from elimination and toward responsibility, SMX proves that plastic can-and should-have a permanent place in a truly circular economy.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

