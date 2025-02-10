EQS-News: North Peak Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

North Peak Announces CEO Transition



10.02.2025 / 13:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") announces the appointment of Rupert Williams as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company. Brian Hinchcliffe, who had been acting as the Company's CEO, will remain as the Company's Executive Chairman and on the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Williams is a financier and since 2015 has been a director of Smaller Company Capital Ltd. In the last fifteen years, Mr. Williams has been instrumental in raising more than £500 million in capital for mining companies and managing key corporate clients. He co-founded Ocean Equities in 2003 to take advantage of rising commodity prices. Mr. William's role at Ocean Equities was to bring in corporate clients and organize fund raisings both primary and secondary. There he led a sales team of six with the support of four research analysts concentrating efforts on junior and mid cap mining companies. "Following our successful drilling campaign at Prospect Mountain last year, we have exciting plans for 2025 and by welcoming Rupert Williams, with his strong financing experience, management is well positioned to drive the Company forward," commented, Brian Hinchcliffe, Company Chairman. "Having been involved in earlier financings for North Peak and as a shareholder I am excited to join the team," said Rupert Williams. "The board and I would like to thank Brian for leading the Company through the early stages of acquiring the Prospect Mountain asset and setting the Company up for the next stage of development." For further information, please contact: Chelsea Hayes, Director

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: info@northpeakresources.com About North Peak The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company holds an initial 80% interest in the Prospect Mountain Mine complex in Eureka, Nevada (see the Company's May 4 and 23, 2023 and August 25, 2023, press releases). CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-Looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company and its assets that may be described herein. Forward-Looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the quarter ended September 30, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.ca , many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240223 Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240223

News Source: North Peak Resources Ltd.





10.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

