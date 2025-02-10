Estonia added a record 513 MW of new solar capacity in 2024, bringing its total installed PV capacity to more than 1. 3 GW, according to the Estonian Chamber of Renewable Energy (Eesti Taastuvenergia Koda). Estonia added 513 MW of new solar capacity in 2024, a record for a single year, according to Eesti Taastuvenergia Koda. The total significantly exceeds the 282 MW installed in 2023, bringing Estonia's cumulative solar capacity to 1,325 MW, the association reported. Silver Sillak, director of Eesti Taastuvenergia Koda, told pv magazine that declining solar technology costs, financial support ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...