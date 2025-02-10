Juma Al Majid Co L.L.C.: Hyundai Achieves Impressive 22% Growth in Sedan Sales in the UAE Market in 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juma Al Majid Co L.L.C., the official distributor for Hyundai UAE, has announced robust growth in their UAE operations for 2024, underpinned by strategic vehicle launches, fleet partnerships, and a focus on sustainability and innovation.

Hyundai UAE's growth trajectory in 2024 was propelled by standout models that achieved an impressive 22% growth in sedan sales market during 2024, reaffirming its position as a key player in the automotive sector. This growth was fuelled by a diverse lineup of models that cater to both individual and fleet customers, accentuating the brand's commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability.

The All-New Santa Fe has significantly contributed to Hyundai UAE's market share, attracting customers seeking sophistication and performance. Meanwhile, the All-New Stargazer has quickly gained traction among urban drivers and families, thanks to its practical design and focus on everyday usability. Hyundai's New Tucson model has also broadened its customer base with updated features and a modern design that continues to resonate in the UAE market.

Hyundai UAE's sedan portfolio has been a driver of this growth, with models such as the Accent, Azera, Azera Hybrid, and Elantra Hybrid standing out. The Azera particularly has seen a remarkable 30% increase in sales, further cementing it as a leading choice in the premium segment.

"Our strong growth in sedan sales mirrors Hyundai UAE's commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles that meet the evolving needs of our customers in the UAE. The success of our hybrid and electric models, coupled with the performance of our sedan lineup, highlights the strength of our product portfolio and our focus on innovation, sustainability, and reliability. We look forward to building on this momentum as we meet the demands of individual customers and fleet operators alike," said Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai UAE.

The brand's spotlight on sustainability and innovation has played a vital role. The Sonata Hybrid, facelifted in 2023, has contributed significantly to fleet growth, particularly in the taxi sector, while the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 continue to evolve Hyundai UAE's commitment to hybrid and electric vehicle development. These advancements reflect Hyundai's ability to meet evolving customer demands and align with global sustainability goals.

Key partnerships strengthened Hyundai's stance as a leader in sustainable mobility. Collaborations expanded across the Emirates, including with Dubai Taxi Corporation, Emirates Transport, Al Ghazal Transport, Al Tawasul Transport, Ajman Taxi Corporation, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi, and the Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority. Furthermore, Hyundai contributed to Abu Dhabi's Green Bus Programme by introducing two hydrogen fuel cell buses in partnership with ITC, emphasising its dedication to emissions-free mobility.

The 5-year manufacturer warranty remained fundamental to Hyundai UAE's customer engagement strategy, enhancing trust and driving repeat purchases. This approach underscores dedication to delivering quality and reliability, fortifying its position among UAE buyers.

In 2025, Hyundai aims to continue leveraging innovation, sustainability, and strategic alliances to solidify their leadership in the UAE market. Their efforts have delivered exceptional value to customers and contributed to the UAE's broader vision of a sustainable and connected future by combining cutting-edge technology with customer-centric strategies.

