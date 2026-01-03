Hyundai Motor America Achieves Record December and Fifth Consecutive Year of Record Retail Sales

Hyundai achieves "5 for 5 in 2025" with fifth consecutive year of record annual retail sales; third straight year of record total sales

Hybrid and electric models set all-time annual total and retail sales records

Best-ever total and retail December sales; total sales increase 1%; retail climbs 3%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America concluded 2025 with outstanding results, achieving its fifth consecutive year of record annual retail sales and third straight year of record total sales. Hyundai reported total December sales of 78,930 units, a 1% increase from December 2024 and the best-ever December results.

"Hyundai closed 2025 on a high note, achieving our fifth straight year of record retail sales, what we called our '5 for 5 in 2025' mission, along with delivering best-ever December totals and retail sales," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "This success reflects the dedication of our dealer partners and the trust our customers place in Hyundai. Our diverse lineup, spanning advanced electrified vehicles and award-winning SUVs, continues to set the standard for innovation, efficiency, and value. We're energized to build on this momentum and deliver even more exciting products and technologies for our customers in 2026."

December 2025 Sales Highlights

Hybrid total sales jumped 71% in December, setting a new all-time monthly record, with Elantra, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson and Palisade HEVs leading the way. Hyundai's award-winning core SUV lineup of Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade continued to drive double-digit growth, with retail sales up 8% and total sales up 10% combined. The all-new Palisade also earned several industry honors.

Q4 2025 Sales Highlights

Despite a slight 1% dip in Q4 sales, Hyundai showed strong momentum and resilience, driven by record Q4 total sales for Santa Fe, Tucson and Palisade. The HEV category saw record growth, with total sales up 52% on the quarter, reflecting strong consumer demand for hybrid powertrains.

2025 Year-End Sales

For the year, Hyundai achieved its best-ever annual retail sales for the fifth consecutive year with 772,712 vehicles sold. Total sales hit 901,686 vehicles, establishing a record for the third straight year, led by annual sales records for Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, IONIQ 5 and Venue. Electrified vehicles accounted for 30% of the retail mix, with HEVs jumping 36% and EVs increasing 7% year-over-year.

December Total Sales Summary



Dec-25 Dec-24 %

Chg Q4

2025 Q4

2024 %

Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD %

Chg Hyundai 78,930 78,498 +1 % 223,337 226,308 -1 % 901,686 836,802 +8 %

December Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Motor Company Named One of 'World's Best Companies 2025' in Annual TIME Rankings: Hyundai Motor Company was named as one of the World's Best Companies, ranking 33rd out of 1,000 organizations in TIME and Statista's 'World's Best Companies 2025' list.

Hyundai Motor Company was named as one of the World's Best Companies, ranking 33rd out of 1,000 organizations in TIME and Statista's 'World's Best Companies 2025' list. Hyundai Motor Company Drives Hyundai Motor Group to 21 IIHS Top Safety Awards, Including 10 for Hyundai Models : Hyundai Motor Company, as part of Hyundai Motor Group, has reaffirmed its leadership in automotive safety by contributing to the Group's industry-leading total of 21 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards in the 2025 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) evaluations, the highest among all automotive groups for the second consecutive year. Within this achievement, Hyundai stands out with 10 TSP/TSP+ ratings (eight TSP+ and two TSP), including the 2026 Palisade earning a 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK designation.

: Hyundai Motor Company, as part of Hyundai Motor Group, has reaffirmed its leadership in automotive safety by contributing to the Group's industry-leading total of 21 (TSP+) awards in the 2025 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) evaluations, the highest among all automotive groups for the second consecutive year. Within this achievement, Hyundai stands out with 10 TSP/TSP+ ratings (eight TSP+ and two TSP), including the 2026 Palisade earning a 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK designation. Palisade Hybrid Wins Prestigious Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs Award: Hyundai's all-new Palisade Hybrid has been named to Car and Driver's prestigious 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for 2026. Car and Driver's annual 10Best list 10Best recognizes the industry's best trucks and SUVs for the year.

Hyundai's all-new Palisade Hybrid has been named to prestigious 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for 2026. annual 10Best list 10Best recognizes the industry's best trucks and SUVs for the year. Palisade Named Best Midsize Three-Row SUV for 2026 by Car Confections: Hyundai's all-new Palisade has been named Car Confections' Best Midsize Three-Row SUV for 2026. The popular new-car review outlet and YouTube channel tests and ranks the top three-row SUVs annually, and the new Palisade rose to the top amongst formidable competition this year.

Hyundai's all-new Palisade has been named Car Confections' Best Midsize Three-Row SUV for 2026. The popular new-car review outlet and YouTube channel tests and ranks the top three-row SUVs annually, and the new Palisade rose to the top amongst formidable competition this year. Palisade Named Best Midsize SUV in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Family Car Awards: The all-new Hyundai Palisade has been named Best Midsize SUV in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Family Car Awards. The winners were selected based on input from the Good Housekeeping Institute experts, Car and Driver editors, and real-world families.

The all-new Hyundai Palisade has been named Best Midsize SUV in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Family Car Awards. The winners were selected based on input from the Good Housekeeping Institute experts, editors, and real-world families. IONIQ 9 Sets New Standard for Value in Electric Family SUV: Hyundai's IONIQ 9 was named Vehicle of the Year in the Autofocus Awards 2025, presented by Marques Brownlee and Miles Somerville, for delivering unmatched value in the three-row EV segment.

Hyundai's IONIQ 9 was named Vehicle of the Year in the Autofocus Awards 2025, presented by Marques Brownlee and Miles Somerville, for delivering unmatched value in the three-row EV segment. Hyundai Motor Debuts ELANTRA N TCR in Gran Turismo 7: Hyundai Motor Company announced the debut of the Hyundai ELANTRA N TCR in the globally renowned racing simulation game, Gran Turismo 7.

Hyundai Motor Company announced the debut of the Hyundai ELANTRA N TCR in the globally renowned racing simulation game, Gran Turismo 7. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Team Members Donate Bicycles, Toys, and Funds to Marine Corps Toys for Tots: For the 21st consecutive year, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama team members held a toy, bicycle, and fund drive for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign.

For the 21st consecutive year, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama team members held a toy, bicycle, and fund drive for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign. Hyundai Motor Kicks Off Global Youth Campaign for FIFA World Cup 26: Hyundai Motor Company announced the return of its FIFA World Cup fan engagement program, 'Be There With Hyundai', introducing an exciting new initiative for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26.

Hyundai Motor Company announced the return of its FIFA World Cup fan engagement program, 'Be There With Hyundai', introducing an exciting new initiative for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26. Hyundai and Healthy Seas Celebrate Five Years of Global Ocean Conservation and Education Leadership : Hyundai Motor Company is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its partnership with the Healthy Seas, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to removing marine litter and restoring ocean ecosystems.

: Hyundai Motor Company is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its partnership with the Healthy Seas, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to removing marine litter and restoring ocean ecosystems. Hyundai Motor Group to Unveil AI Robotics Strategy at CES 2026: Hyundai Motor Group will unveil its Group-level AI Robotics Strategy under the theme, 'Partnering Human Progress' at CES 2026 during a press conference from 1:00-1:45 p.m. PST, on January 5, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The presentation will be live-streamed on the Group's global YouTube channel.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Dec-25 Dec-24 % Chg Q4

2025 Q4

2024 %

Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD %

Chg Elantra 11,375 11,585 -2 % 31,988 35,080 -9 % 148,200 136,698 +8 % Ioniq 5 2,279 4,595 -50 % 5,948 14,082 -58 % 47,039 44,400 +6 % Ioniq 6 459 1,209 -62 % 1,346 3,167 -57 % 10,478 12,264 -15 % Ioniq 9 380 0 - 1,012 0 - 5,189 0 - Kona 6,784 5,846 +16 % 17,536 17,664 -1 % 74,814 82,172 -9 % Nexo 0 1 -100 % 2 5 -60 % 5 94 -95 % Palisade 11,692 10,298 +14 % 31,147 28,263 +10 % 123,929 110,055 +13 % Santa Cruz 1,610 2,042 -21 % 4,866 6,862 -29 % 25,499 32,033 -20 % Santa Fe 14,440 13,309 +8 % 40,244 35,329 +14 % 142,404 119,010 +20 % Sonata 5,856 7,642 -23 % 14,180 20,913 -32 % 60,094 69,343 -13 % Tucson 22,193 20,172 +10 % 68,991 60,179 +15 % 234,230 206,126 +14 % Venue 1,862 1,799 +4 % 6,077 4,764 +28 % 29,805 24,607 +21 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America