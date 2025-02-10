Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Visit Platinum Diamond Drilling at Booth #6510N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Platinum Diamond Drilling

Platinum Diamond Drilling is an owner- operated business that provides quality and personal serviceto the mineral exploration drilling industry. Platinum was established in 2011 and is an Indigenous-owned company that is based in Manitoba and operates throughout Canada, from Québec to the Yukon. They specialize in heli-portable diamond drilling, skid-mounted programs, and self-propelled track mounted rigs. At the core of their business lies the belief that customer satisfaction and the developmentof strong relationships are founded on integrity, trust and respect for client project objectives. That belief is underscored by their team and equipment.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

