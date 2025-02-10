Qingdao, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Visit Qingdao Decent Electromechanical Tech Co., Ltd at Booth #6208N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Qingdao Decent Group is a high-tech enterprise specializing in mineral laboratory equipment and solutions, integrating design, manufacturing, training, and technical support. With a professional technical team and strong production capabilities, the company is dedicated to providing innovative, efficient, and environmentally friendly laboratory equipment for mineral laboratories and research institutions worldwide. We offer comprehensive solutions, from equipment design to after-sales service, helping clients enhance experimental efficiency, ensure data accuracy, and effectively control costs.Qingdao Decent Group adheres to continuous innovation and exceptional quality, maintaining a leading position in the industry. We focus on environmental protection and energy efficiency, committed to promoting the sustainable development of the mining industry. Through customized services and rapid-response technical support, we provide optimal solutions for our clients. In the future, we will continue to drive progress in the global mining industry through innovation.

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

