Santa Clarita, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Visit AT² Aerospace at Booth #7415N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About AT² Aerospace

AT² Aerospace is a pioneering aerospace company dedicated to commercializing hybrid airships and revolutionizing the cargo transportation industry, through sustainable practices and ground-breaking innovations. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to environmental stewardship, AT² Aerospace aims to shape the future of cargo transportation and create a more sustainable aviation ecosystem.www.at2aero.space

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event