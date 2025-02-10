Almaty, Kazakhstan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Visit Dala Resources at Booth #2727 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Dala Resources

Dala Resources is a Kazakhstan-based private mineral exploration company developing hard-rock lithium projects in Eastern Kazakhstan. Dala Resources holds exploration licenses for Kene and Bayash lithium tenements with extensive license term to allow taking Kene and Bayash projects to development. Dala Resources has an experienced team who has been developing the Project since 2019 and has made significant progress in confirmation of the lithium resource.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

