Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Visit Armtec at Booth #422 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Armtec

Armtec is a leading national manufacturer of a comprehensive range of infrastructure products and engineered construction solutions for customers in a diverse cross-section of industries. With operations coast to coast, we are a trusted partner for mining operations, transportation, public works, oil and gas, and forestry throughout the country and abroad. Since 1908 our commitment to quality, customer service and innovation has set the benchmark in the Canadian drainage and bridge landscape.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event