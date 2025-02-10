Alban, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Visit SMT Scharf Canada at Booth #7213N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About SMT Scharf Canada

SMT Scharf is a global company that develops, manufactures and services underground mobile mining and tunneling equipment. With our wide range of diesel and BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES we are committed to providing innovative and cost-effective ways to increase equipment productivity while decreasing costs for our customers. We incorporate the latest technology to ensure the highest standards are met throughout the manufacturing process.We continually enhance our product line with exciting innovations that make our equipment invaluable at customer sites around the world. SMT Scharf has over 75 years of experience in the mining market developing a wide range of mining equipment specifically suited to the harsh conditions of underground mining and tunneling. Our skilled technical staff ensures our designs are engineered to provide performance to meet the demands of production schedules.Our company aim is to enhance customer satisfaction by continuously providing superior top-quality products that meet and exceed our customer's requirements.Being ISO 9001:2015 certified ensures quality in all our products, processes and services. This combination drives customer satisfaction and builds pride of workmanship.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

