Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Visit Pinchin Ltd. at Booth #6417N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Pinchin Ltd.

Pinchin Ltd. is a leading consulting firm specializing in environmental, engineering, and safety services with a deep focus on the mining industry. Since its founding in 1981 by Dr. Don Pinchin, the company has grown to over 1,000 staff across more than 60 offices throughout North America. Pinchin provides a comprehensive range of services designed to support mining projects at every stage-from exploration and development to operations and closure-ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, reducing operational risks, and fostering sustainability. The company's expertise spans key areas crucial to mining operations, including environmental impact assessments, environmental support for PFS and FS, water management strategies, emissions testing, compliance audits, and closure plans, all tailored to the unique challenges faced by mining projects. Pinchin also offers extensive services in hazardous materials management, including asbestos, lead, mold, mercury, PCBs, and other regulated substances, helping mining companies ensure safe operations and compliance. In addition, the company provides specialized occupational health and safety services, such as air quality monitoring, noise and vibration control, and confined space consulting, to protect workers in demanding mining environments. Pinchin's geotechnical engineers offer vital support by conducting site investigations, slope stability analysis, and erosion control planning, ensuring the structural integrity and safety of mining operations. With its multidisciplinary approach, Pinchin is a trusted partner for mining companies across North America, delivering innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions. For more information about Pinchin Ltd.'s mining sector services, please visit www.pinchin.com.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event