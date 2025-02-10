Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Visit Olympio Metals Limited (ASX: OLY) at Booth #2618 - Tuesday & Wednesday Only at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Olympio Metals Limited is an Australian exploration company focussed on discovery and delivering shareholder value, primarily through the discovery and development of critical minerals projects. Olympio has assembled a portfolio of high quality projects in Australia and Canada. In Canada, the Company is preparing for its first drilling program at the recently acquired Dufay Copper-Gold project, located on the Cadillac Break in Quebec, a regional structure associated with world-class gold and copper mineralisation (>110Moz Au). In Australia, Olympio is focussed on exploring for carbonatite hosted rare earths in South Australia.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

