Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Brands Enhances Global Cannabis Supply Chain

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced the completion of Phase I of its accelerated growth plan for its cannabis supply chain, which began with increased planting in late 2024. Phase II of the growth plan includes planting the outdoor cultivation site in Cayuga this spring. Tilray's primary Canadian production facilities, Aphria One and Aphria Diamond, are now fully planted and positioned to capture the growing demand from Canadian and International cannabis markets. Certain sections of Aphria One, which were previously idled during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now back online.

These sites are projected to produce an additional 60 metric tonnes of cannabis annually, increasing Tilray's current Canadian cannabis cultivation capacity to 210 metric tonnes per year and supplying both Canadian and International markets, including Europe, to meet rising global demand. Tilray expects the first sales of the Phase I harvests to occur late in the second half of our fourth quarter and the Phase II harvest to begin in October 2025.

Tilray operates eight state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities across Canada and Europe. In Canada, these include Aphria One and Aphria Diamond in Leamington, Ontario; Broken Coast in Nanaimo, British Columbia; Redecan in Foss, Ontario; an outdoor site in Cayuga, Ontario; and a Dutch-style greenhouse in Masson, Quebec, currently growing cucumbers but convertible for cannabis as needed. In Europe, Tilray Portugal, located in Cantanhede, serves as a research, processing, cultivation, packaging, and distribution facility primarily for the medical cannabis market in Europe. Additionally, Aphria RX in Neumünster, Germany, functions as a cultivation and processing facility supplying the German market. Tilray's global cannabis cultivation capacity currently stands at approximately 247 metric tonnes, with the potential to expand further as demand increases.

As global demand for cannabis continues to rise, Tilray is strategically positioned to succeed. The Company's extensive cultivation capacity is designed to provide a consistent and reliable supply of premium cannabis products to over 20 legal cannabis markets worldwide. Tilray's commitment to excellence is evident through its GMP certifications, strict quality control processes, sustainable cultivation practices, and innovative product offerings that cater to a diverse consumer base.

About Tilray Brands

Forward-Looking Statements

