Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Zentralbanken kaufen 1.000 Tonnen Gold: Dieser Junior-Miner erzielt einen beispiellosen Gewinn von 831?%!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PS8H | ISIN: US73931J1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LO
Tradegate
07.02.25
18:00 Uhr
5,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POWERFLEET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POWERFLEET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2506,35014:36
6,2506,35014:33
PR Newswire
10.02.2025 13:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Powerfleet Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Q3 revenue rises to $106 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year, with service revenue
representing 77% of total revenue

Adjusted EBITDA climbs to $22 million, an increase of 77%, driving an annual run rate
surpassing $85 million- doubling 2024 adjusted EBITDA

FY25 full year guidance increased $10 million for revenue and $2.5 million for adjusted
EBITDA

Meaningful increase in adjusted gross margin performance, with total adjusted gross
margins now above 60%, and adjusted service gross margins approaching 70%

Post-M&A integration ahead of schedule, priming for double digit growth trajectory in FY26

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT) reported its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. This marks the first full quarter following the closing of the acquisition of Fleet Complete and the third full quarter since closing the business combination with MiX Telematics Ltd (MiX). Prior year comparison numbers are adjusted to reflect the pro-forma financial performance of the business combination with MiX.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenue: Increased by 45% to $106.4 million.
  • Service revenue: Accounted for 77% of total revenue, increasing 45% to $81.7 million, driven by the Fleet Complete acquisition and Unity's safety-focused solutions.
  • Product revenue: Grew 42% to $24.7 million, driven by the Fleet Complete acquisition and in-warehouse product strength.
  • Gross profit: Increased by 44% to $58.8 million. Gross profit, adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, increased by $23.3 million, or 57%, to $64.2 million.
  • Combined adjusted gross margin: Exceeded 60%, an increase from 55.5% in the prior year, with adjusted service margins expanding by 4.4% to 69.3% and product margins improving by 5.3% to 30.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 77% to $22.5 million, up from $12.7 million in the prior year, driven by the Fleet Complete acquisition, organic growth, and cost synergies.
  • Exits the quarter with over 2.6 million recurring revenue subscribers actively leveraging the company's comprehensive suite of solutions

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our strategic focus on achieving global scale through accretive M&A transactions has fundamentally reshaped our business. With the rapid follow-up of the Fleet Complete acquisition after the MiX combination, we have built a scaled P&L that sets the stage for long-term growth," said CEO Steve Towe.

"With these strong financial foundations in place, our primary focus is now on seamlessly integrating the combined businesses, executing our strategic priorities, and positioning Powerfleet for accelerated top-line growth."

"The process of integration is well underway, as we align our organizational structure to drive sustainable growth and enhance operational excellence. Simultaneously, our cost synergy program remains on track, with $15 million in annualized savings secured exiting the December quarter and more than $16 million targeted by fiscal year-end."

"On the commercial front, the Fleet Complete acquisition has significantly expanded our market opportunity through scaled channel partnerships with leading telecommunications providers. Our direct sales efforts continue to drive high-value wins, including a major Unity in-warehouse safety solution deal with one of the largest beverage companies in North America, with long-term total contract value revenue potential in the $25 million to $30 million range. Meanwhile, AI camera solutions continue to gain strong traction, with sales volumes up 52% year-over-year through our largest channel partner."

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue increased 45% year-over-year to $106.4 million, driven by the Fleet Complete acquisition and strong in-warehouse product sales, which helped offset headwinds in the U.S. logistics segment. Product revenue grew 42% to $24.7 million, while service revenue rose 45% to $81.7 million, fueled by the Fleet Complete acquisition and Unity's safety-centric solutions.

Gross profit increased by 44% to $58.8 million. Gross profit, adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, increased by $23.3 million, or 57%, to $64.2 million. Gross margin saw significant expansion, with product gross margin improving to 30.6%, up from 25.3% in the prior year. Service gross margin, adjusted for $5.4 million in non-cash amortization, increased by 4.4% to 69.3%. As a result, the combined adjusted gross margin surpassed 60%, up from 55.5% in the prior year.

Operating expenses totaled $60.0 million, including $6.7 million in one-time transaction and restructuring costs, compared to $5.0 million in the prior year. Excluding these costs, adjusted operating expenses were $53.4 million, up from $37.4 million, with the increase solely attributable to the Fleet Complete acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 77% to $22.5 million, up from $12.7 million in the prior year, reflecting contributions from the Fleet Complete acquisition, organic growth, and cost synergies. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.11 per share, compared to $0.05 per share in the prior year, reflecting higher transaction costs, interest expense and taxes. After adjusting for one-time expenses and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, adjusted net income was $0.01 per share, down from $0.03 per share in the prior year. The $0.02 decline was fully accounted for by a $0.07 per share increase in interest expense and taxes.

Net debt exiting the quarter was $229.7 million, consisting of $38.6 million in cash and $268.3 million in total debt. Net debt was below year-end guidance of $235 million, benefiting from the delayed settlement of transaction costs.

FULL-YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

We are raising our full-year 2025 guidance to reflect the strength of our year-to-date financial performance and the accounting impact of Fleet Complete's conversion from Canadian accounting standards to U.S. GAAP.

  • Annual revenue is now expected to exceed $362.5 million, a $10 million increase from our prior guidance of approximately $352.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to exceed $75 million, a $2.5 million increase from our prior guidance of $72.5 million, with both figures inclusive of $5 million in secured annualized run-rate synergies.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL
As previously announced, Powerfleet will hold a conference call on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the third quarter fiscal 2025 ended December 31, 2024.

Management will make prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 466496
The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor section of Powerfleet's website at ir.powerfleet.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Powerfleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted service margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted net income per share and net debt. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Powerfleet's current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses and fluctuations in currency rates that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income, gross margin, gross profit, cash flow from operating activities or earnings per share as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet's method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Powerfleet's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations with respect to our beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of our transactions with MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) future economic and business conditions; (ii) integration of our, MiX Telematics' and Fleet Complete's businesses and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of the transactions with MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete; (iii) the loss of any of our key customers or reduction in the purchase of our products by any such customers; (iv) the failure of the markets for our products to continue to develop; (v) the negative effects of the transactions on the market price of our securities; (vi) our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property; (vii) our inability to manage growth; (viii) the effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions; and (ix) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, we assume no obligation, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Powerfleet Investor Contacts
Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening
Alliance Advisors IR
[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact
Jonathan Bates
[email protected]
+44 121 717-5360

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2023


2024


2023


2024


Pro Forma
Combined


Consolidated


Pro Forma
Combined


Consolidated

Revenues:








Products

$ 17,402


$ 24,687


$ 49,872


$ 63,718

Services

56,233


81,742


164,210


195,159

Total revenues

73,635


106,429


214,082


258,877









Cost of revenues:








Cost of products

12,996


17,129


35,381


43,809

Cost of services

19,762


30,517


58,312


75,294

Total cost of revenues

32,758


47,646


93,693


119,103









Gross profit

40,877


58,783


120,389


139,774









Operating expenses:








Selling, general and administrative
expenses

38,957


55,405


110,473


147,522

Research and development expenses

3,434


4,621


11,060


11,157

Total operating expenses

42,391


60,026


121,533


158,679









Loss from operations

(1,514)


(1,243)


(1,144)


(18,905)









Interest income

341


359


853


831

Interest expense

(1,742)


(7,942)


(3,111)


(14,675)

Bargain purchase - Movingdots

1,517


-


1,800


-

Other income/(expense), net

58


(2,011)


(266)


(961)









Net loss before income taxes

(1,340)


(10,837)


(1,868)


(33,710)









Income tax expense

(670)


(3,513)


(5,097)


(4,821)









Net loss before non-controlling interest

(2,010)


(14,350)


(6,965)


(38,531)

Non-controlling interest

(32)


1


(38)


(17)









Net loss

(2,042)


(14,349)


(7,003)


(38,548)









Accretion of preferred stock

(1,878)


-


(5,484)


-

Preferred stock dividend

(1,129)


-


(3,385)


(25)









Net loss attributable to common
stockholders

$ (5,049)


$ (14,349)


$ (15,872)


$ (38,573)









Net loss per share attributable to
common stockholders - basic and
diluted

$ (0.05)


$ (0.11)


$ (0.15)


$ (0.33)









Weighted average common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted

106,335


132,189


106,367


115,650

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)




March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024



Pro Forma

Combined


Consolidated

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 51,091


$ 33,634

Restricted cash


86,104


5,011

Accounts receivables, net


55,008


82,167

Inventory, net


25,800


27,985

Deferred costs - current


42


6

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


17,784


25,455

Total current assets


235,829


174,258

Fixed assets, net


48,306


55,257

Goodwill


121,713


374,939

Intangible assets, net


40,444


263,396

Right-of-use asset


11,222


12,308

Severance payable fund


3,796


4,461

Deferred tax asset


3,874


5,766

Other assets


19,090


18,284

Total assets


$ 484,274


$ 908,669






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt


$ 22,109


$ 34,596

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


60,763


86,481

Deferred revenue - current


12,236


17,912

Lease liability - current


2,648


4,763

Total current liabilities


97,756


143,752

Long-term debt - less current maturities


113,810


233,750

Deferred revenue - less current portion


4,892


3,949

Lease liability - less current portion


8,773


8,268

Accrued severance payable


4,597


4,906

Deferred tax liability


18,669


52,461

Other long-term liabilities


2,980


3,042

Total liabilities


251,477


450,128






Convertible redeemable preferred stock: Series A


90,273


-






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock


-


-

Common stock


63,842


1,339

Additional paid-in capital


200,218


669,492

Accumulated deficit


(78,516)


(193,345)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(17,133)


(7,578)

Treasury stock


(25,997)


(11,518)






Total stockholders' equity


142,414


458,390

Non-controlling interest


110


151

Total equity


142,524


458,541











Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, and
stockholders' equity


$ 484,274


$ 908,669

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)




Nine Months Ended December 31,



2023


2024



Pro Forma
Combined


Consolidated

Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss


$ (7,003)


$ (38,548)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by/(used in) operating
activities:





Non-controlling interest


38


17

Gain on bargain purchase


(1,800)


-

Inventory reserve


1,821


1,571

Stock based compensation expense


3,903


8,438

Depreciation and amortization


21,179


33,042

Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense


2,156


4,284

Derivative mark-to-market adjustment


-


(475)

Bad debts expense


4,900


7,229

Deferred income taxes


2,935


676

Shares issued for transaction bonuses


-


889

Lease termination and modification losses


-


232

Other non-cash items


3,907


727

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivables


(11,552)


(15,245)

Inventories


(2,030)


2,623

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


381


2,062

Deferred costs


(6,323)


(5,124)

Deferred revenue


(292)


1,031

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


6,117


(15,655)

Lease liabilities


(2,157)


(4,098)

Accrued severance payable, net


(21)


(562)






Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities


16,159


(16,886)






Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition, net of cash assumed


-


(137,112)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets


-


256

Capitalized software development costs


(7,203)


(7,310)

Capital expenditures


(15,140)


(16,607)

Deferred consideration paid


(1,414)


-

Repayment of loan advanced to external parties


-


294






Net cash used in investing activities


(23,757)


(160,479)






Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of long-term debt


(3,079)


(2,140)

Short-term bank debt, net


10,268


11,887

Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock


(643)


(2,836)

Repayment of financing lease


(129)


-

Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock


(3,385)


(90,298)

Proceeds from private placement, net


-


66,459

Proceeds from long-term debt


-


125,000

Payment of long-term debt costs


-


(1,410)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net


36


912

Cash paid on dividends to affiliates


(4,002)


(6)






Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities


(934)


107,568






Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(1,600)


(1,222)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(10,132)


(71,019)

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period


55,746


109,664






Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period


$ 45,614


$ 38,645






Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning
of the period





Cash and cash equivalents


54,656


24,354

Restricted cash


1,090


85,310

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period


$ 55,746


$ 109,664






Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the
period





Cash and cash equivalents


44,441


33,634

Restricted cash


1,173


5,011

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period


$ 45,614


$ 38,645






Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for:





Taxes


$ 1,757


$ 1,052

Interest


$ 1,828


$ 11,517






Noncash investing and financing activities:





Common stock issued for transaction bonus


$ -


$ 9

Shares issued in connection with MiX Combination


$ -


$ 362,005

Shares issued in connection with Fleet Complete acquisition


$ -


$ 21,343

Value of licensed intellectual property acquired in connection with
Movingdots acquisition


$ 1,517


$ -

Preferred stock dividends paid in shares


$ 1,108


$ -

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)










Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2023


2024


2023


2024


Pro Forma
Combined


Consolidated


Pro Forma
Combined


Consolidated

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (5,049)


$ (14,349)


$ (15,872)


$ (38,573)

Non-controlling interest

32


(1)


38


17

Preferred stock dividend and accretion

3,007


-


8,870


25

Interest expense, net

1,095


7,583


2,257


13,844

Other expense, net

8


-


32


-

Income tax expense

670


3,513


5,097


4,821

Depreciation and amortization

7,602


13,643


21,179


33,042

Stock-based compensation

1,385


1,138


3,903


8,438

Foreign currency losses

637


543


1,055


1,288

Restructuring-related expenses

144


841


741


3,108

Gain on bargain purchase - Movingdots

(1,517)


-


(1,800)


-

Derivative mark-to-market adjustment

-


1,722


-


(475)

Recognition of pre-October 1, 2024
contract assets (Fleet Complete)

-


2,041


-


2,041

Net profit on fixed assets

(45)


-


(49)


-

Contingent consideration remeasurement

(511)


-


(1,049)


-

Acquisition-related expenses

4,885


5,301


7,136


20,872

Integration-related expenses

-


520


-


2,259

Non-recurring transitional service
agreement costs

361


-


482


-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,704


$ 22,495


$ 32,020


$ 50,707

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)










Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2023


2024


2023


2024


Pro Forma
Combined


Consolidated


Pro Forma
Combined


Consolidated

Net loss

$ (2,042)


$ (14,349)


$ (7,003)


$ (38,548)

Incremental intangible assets amortization
expense as a result of MiX Telematics and
Fleet Complete business combinations

-


5,393


-


9,551

Stock-based compensation (non-
recurring/accelerated cost)

-


-


-


4,693

Foreign currency losses

637


543


1,055


1,288

Income tax effect of net foreign exchange
(losses)/gains

(644)


1,631


(110)


(225)

Restructuring-related expenses

144


841


741


3,108

Income tax effect of restructuring costs

-


(30)


(7)


(154)

Derivative mark-to-market adjustment

-


1,722


-


(475)

Acquisition-related expenses

4,885


5,301


7,136


20,872

Integration-related expenses

-


520


-


2,259

Non-recurring transitional service
agreement costs

361


-


482


-

Contingent consideration remeasurement

(511)


-


(1,049)


-

Income tax effect of contingent
consideration remeasurement

-


-


-


-

Non-GAAP net income

$ 2,830


$ 1,572


$ 1,245


$ 2,369









Weighted average shares outstanding

106,335


132,189


106,367


115,650









Non-GAAP net income per share - basic

$ 0.03


$ 0.01


$ 0.01


$ 0.02

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGINS

(In thousands)










Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2023


2024


2023


2024


Pro Forma Combined


Consolidated


Pro Forma Combined


Consolidated

Revenues:








Products

$ 17,402


$ 24,687


$ 49,872


$ 63,718

Services

56,233


81,742


164,210


195,159

Total revenues

73,635


106,429


214,082


258,877









Cost of revenues:








Cost of products

12,996


17,129


35,381


43,809

Cost of services

19,762


30,517


58,312


75,294

Total cost of revenues

32,758


47,646


93,693


119,103









Gross profit

$ 40,877


$ 58,783


$ 120,389


$ 139,774









Product margin

25.3 %


30.6 %


29.1 %


31.2 %

Service margin

64.9 %


62.7 %


64.5 %


61.4 %

Total gross profit margin

55.5 %


55.2 %


56.2 %


54.0 %









Incremental intangible assets
amortization expense as a result of
MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete
business combinations

$ -


$ 5,393


$ -


$ 9,551

Inventory rationalization

$ -


$ 6


$ -


$ 740









Product margin

25.3 %


30.6 %


29.1 %


32.4 %

Service margin

64.9 %


69.3 %


64.5 %


66.3 %

Adjusted total gross profit margin

55.5 %


60.3 %


56.2 %


58.0 %

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)










Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,


2023


2024


2023


2024


Pro Forma
Combined


Consolidated


Pro Forma
Combined


Consolidated

Total operating expenses

$ 42,391


$ 60,026


$ 121,533


$ 158,679

Adjusted for once-off costs








Acquisition-related expenses

4,885


5,301


7,136


20,872

Integration-related costs

-


520


-


2,259

Stock-based compensation (non-
recurring/accelerated cost)

-


-


-


4,693

Restructuring-related expenses

144


841


741


3,108


5,029


6,662


7,877


30,932









Adjusted operating expenses

$ 37,362


$ 53,364


$ 113,656


$ 127,747

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Powerfleet Inc


MiX Telematics


Adjustments to
align disclosure


Pro Forma
Combined

Revenues:








Products

$ 12,916


$ 5,430


$ (944)


$ 17,402

Services

21,634


33,655


944


56,233

Total revenues

34,550


39,085


-


73,635









Cost of revenues:








Cost of products

10,009


3,645


(658)


12,996

Cost of services

7,162


11,942


658


19,762

Total cost of revenues

17,171


15,587


-


32,758









Gross profit

17,379


23,498


-


40,877









Operating expenses:








Selling, general and administrative
expenses

19,337


19,620


-


38,957

Research and development expenses

2,010


1,424


-


3,434

Total operating expenses

21,347


21,044


-


42,391









(Loss)/income from operations

(3,968)


2,454


-


(1,514)









Interest income

34


307


-


341

Interest expense

(1,138)


(604)


-


(1,742)

Bargain purchase - Movingdots

1,517


-


-


1,517

Other (expense)/income, net

(8)


66


-


58









Net (loss)/income before income taxes

(3,563)


2,223


-


(1,340)









Income tax benefit/(expense)

92


(762)


-


(670)









Net (loss)/income before non-controlling
interest

(3,471)


1,461


-


(2,010)

Non-controlling interest

(32)


-


-


(32)









Net (loss)/income

(3,503)


1,461


-


(2,042)









Accretion of preferred stock

(1,878)


-


-


(1,878)

Preferred stock dividend

(1,129)


-


-


(1,129)









Net (loss)/income attributable to
common stockholders

$ (6,510)


$ 1,461


$ -


$ (5,049)









Net (loss)/income per share attributable
to common stockholders - basic and
diluted

$ (0.18)


$ 0.02




$ (0.05)









Weighted average common shares
outstanding - basic

35,706


70,629




106,335

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)



Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023


Powerfleet Inc


MiX Telematics


Adjustments to
align disclosure


Pro Forma
Combined

Revenues:








Products

$ 37,232


$ 14,895


$ (2,255)


$ 49,872

Services

63,652


98,303


2,255


164,210

Total revenues

100,884


113,198


-


214,082









Cost of revenues:








Cost of products

27,402


9,938


(1,959)


35,381

Cost of services

22,980


33,373


1,959


58,312

Total cost of revenues

50,382


43,311


-


93,693









Gross profit

50,502


69,887


-


120,389









Operating expenses:








Selling, general and administrative
expenses

54,312


56,161


-


110,473

Research and development expenses

6,657


4,403


-


11,060

Total operating expenses

60,969


60,564


-


121,533









(Loss)/income from operations

(10,467)


9,323


-


(1,144)









Interest income

79


774


-


853

Interest expense

(1,466)


(1,645)


-


(3,111)

Bargain purchase - Movingdots

1,800


-


-


1,800

Other expense, net

(32)


(234)


-


(266)









Net (loss)/income before income taxes

(10,086)


8,218


-


(1,868)









Income tax expense

(197)


(4,900)


-


(5,097)









Net (loss)/income before non-controlling
interest

(10,283)


3,318


-


(6,965)

Non-controlling interest

(38)


-


-


(38)









Net (loss)/income

(10,321)


3,318


-


(7,003)









Accretion of preferred stock

(5,484)


-


-


(5,484)

Preferred stock dividend

(3,385)


-


-


(3,385)









Net (loss)/income attributable to
common stockholders

$ (19,190)


$ 3,318


$ -


$ (15,872)









Net (loss)/income per share attributable
to common stockholders - basic

$ (0.54)


$ 0.05




$ (0.15)









Weighted average common shares
outstanding - basic

35,655


70,712




106,367

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)



March 31, 2024


Powerfleet Inc


MiX Telematics


Pro Forma
Combined

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$ 24,354


$ 26,737


$ 51,091

Restricted cash

85,310


794


86,104

Accounts receivables, net

30,333


24,675


55,008

Inventory, net

21,658


4,142


25,800

Deferred costs - current

42


-


42

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,091


9,693


17,784

Total current assets

169,788


66,041


235,829

Fixed assets, net

12,719


35,587


48,306

Goodwill

83,487


38,226


121,713

Intangible assets, net

19,652


20,792


40,444

Right-of-use asset

7,428


3,794


11,222

Severance payable fund

3,796


-


3,796

Deferred tax asset

2,781


1,093


3,874

Other assets

9,029


10,061


19,090

Total assets

$ 308,680


$ 175,594


$ 484,274







LIABILITIES






Current liabilities:






Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-
term debt

$ 1,951


$ 20,158


$ 22,109

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

34,008


26,755


60,763

Deferred revenue - current

5,842


6,394


12,236

Lease liability - current

1,789


859


2,648

Total current liabilities

43,590


54,166


97,756

Long-term debt - less current maturities

113,810


-


113,810

Deferred revenue - less current portion

4,892


-


4,892

Lease liability - less current portion

5,921


2,852


8,773

Accrued severance payable

4,597


-


4,597

Deferred tax liability

4,465


14,204


18,669

Other long-term liabilities

2,496


484


2,980

Total liabilities

179,771


71,706


251,477







Convertible redeemable preferred stock: Series A

90,273


-


90,273







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Preferred stock

-


-


-

Common stock

387


63,455


63,842

Additional paid-in capital

202,607


(2,389)


200,218

Accumulated deficit

(154,796)


76,280


(78,516)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(985)


(16,148)


(17,133)

Treasury stock

(8,682)


(17,315)


(25,997)







Total stockholders' equity

38,531


103,883


142,414

Non-controlling interest

105


5


110

Total equity

38,636


103,888


142,524













Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred
stock, and stockholders' equity

$ 308,680


$ 175,594


$ 484,274

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)



Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023


Powerfleet Inc


MiX Telematics


Pro Forma
Combined

Cash flows from operating activities






Net (loss)/income

$ (10,321)


$ 3,318


$ (7,003)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to cash (used
in)/provided by operating activities:






Non-controlling interest

38


-


38

Gain on bargain purchase

(1,800)


-


(1,800)

Inventory reserve

1,498


323


1,821

Stock based compensation expense

3,076


827


3,903

Depreciation and amortization

7,155


14,024


21,179

Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense

2,156


-


2,156

Bad debts expense

1,339


3,561


4,900

Deferred income taxes

(378)


3,313


2,935

Other non-cash items

58


3,849


3,907

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivables

(2,284)


(9,268)


(11,552)

Inventories

(1,506)


(524)


(2,030)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

876


(495)


381

Deferred costs

440


(6,763)


(6,323)

Deferred revenue

(292)


-


(292)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

4,765


1,352


6,117

Lease liabilities

(2,157)


-


(2,157)

Accrued severance payable, net

(21)


-


(21)







Net cash provided by operating activities

2,642


13,517


16,159







Cash flows from investing activities:






Capitalized software development costs

(2,949)


(4,254)


(7,203)

Capital expenditures

(2,364)


(12,776)


(15,140)

Deferred consideration paid

-


(1,414)


(1,414)







Net cash used in investing activities

(5,313)


(18,444)


(23,757)







Cash flows from financing activities:






Repayment of long-term debt

(3,079)


-


(3,079)

Short-term bank debt, net

4,322


5,946


10,268

Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock

(97)


(546)


(643)

Repayment of financing lease

(129)


-


(129)

Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of
preferred stock

(3,385)


-


(3,385)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net

36


-


36

Cash paid on dividends to affiliates

-


(4,002)


(4,002)







Net cash (used in)/from financing activities

(2,332)


1,398


(934)







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents

(754)


(846)


(1,600)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted
cash

(5,757)


(4,375)


(10,132)

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of
the period

25,089


30,657


55,746







Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of
the period

$ 19,332


$ 26,282


$ 45,614







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash, beginning of the period






Cash and cash equivalents

24,780


29,876


54,656

Restricted cash

309


781


1,090

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the
period

$ 25,089


$ 30,657


$ 55,746







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash, end of the period






Cash and cash equivalents

19,022


25,419


44,441

Restricted cash

310


863


1,173

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period

$ 19,332


$ 26,282


$ 45,614







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:






Cash paid for:






Taxes

$ 170


$ 1,587


$ 1,757

Interest

$ 1,273


$ 555


$ 1,828







Noncash investing and financing activities:






Value of licensed intellectual property acquired in
connection with Movingdots acquisition

$ 1,517


$ -


$ 1,517

Preferred stock dividends paid in shares

$ 1,108


$ -


$ 1,108

POWERFLEET, INC. ANDMiX TELEMATICS

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)








Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Powerfleet Inc


MiX Telematics


Pro Forma
Combined

Net (loss)/profit attributable to common stockholders

$ (6,510)


$ 1,461


$ (5,049)

Non-controlling interest

32


-


32

Preferred stock dividend and accretion

3,007


-


3,007

Interest expense, net

798


297


1,095

Other expense, net

8


-


8

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(92)


762


670

Depreciation and amortization

2,348


5,254


7,602

Stock-based compensation

1,123


262


1,385

Foreign currency (gains)/losses

144


493


637

Restructuring-related expenses

144


-


144

Gain on bargain purchase - Movingdots

(1,517)


-


(1,517)

Net profit on fixed assets

-


(45)


(45)

Contingent consideration remeasurement

-


(511)


(511)

Acquisition-related expenses

3,685


1,200


4,885

Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs

-


361


361

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,170


$ 9,534


$ 12,704

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)








Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023


Powerfleet Inc


MiX Telematics


Pro Forma
Combined

Net (loss)/profit attributable to common stockholders

$ (19,190)


$ 3,318


$ (15,872)

Non-controlling interest

38


-


38

Preferred stock dividend and accretion

8,870


-


8,870

Interest expense, net

1,386


871


2,257

Other expense, net

32


-


32

Income tax expense

197


4,900


5,097

Depreciation and amortization

7,155


14,024


21,179

Stock-based compensation

3,076


827


3,903

Foreign currency translation

(291)


1,346


1,055

Restructuring-related expenses

711


30


741

Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots

(1,800)


-


(1,800)

Net profit on fixed assets

-


(49)


(49)

Contingent consideration remeasurement

-


(1,049)


(1,049)

Acquisition-related expenses

5,140


1,996


7,136

Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs

-


482


482

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,324


$ 26,696


$ 32,020

POWERFLEET, INC. ANDMiX TELEMATICS

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)








Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Powerfleet Inc


MiX Telematics


Pro Forma
Combined

Net (loss)/income

$ (3,503)


$ 1,461


$ (2,042)

Foreign currency losses

144


493


637

Income tax effect of net foreign exchange losses

-


(644)


(644)

Restructuring-related expenses

144


-


144

Acquisition-related expenses

3,685


1,200


4,885

Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs

-


361


361

Contingent consideration remeasurement

-


(511)


(511)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 470


$ 2,360


$ 2,830







Weighted average shares outstanding

35,706


70,629


106,335







Non-GAAP net income per share - basic

$ 0.01


$ 0.03


$ 0.03

POWERFLEET, INC. ANDMiX TELEMATICS

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS)/INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)








Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023


Powerfleet Inc


MiX Telematics


Pro Forma
Combined

Net (loss)/income

$ (10,321)


$ 3,318


$ (7,003)

Foreign currency (gains)/losses

(291)


1,346


1,055

Income tax effect of net foreign exchange losses

-


(110)


(110)

Restructuring-related expenses

711


30


741

Income tax effect of restructuring costs

-


(7)


(7)

Acquisition-related expenses

5,140


1,996


7,136

Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs

-


482


482

Contingent consideration remeasurement

-


(1,049)


(1,049)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income

$ (4,761)


$ 6,006


$ 1,245







Weighted average shares outstanding

35,655


70,712


106,367







Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share - basic

$ (0.13)


$ 0.08


$ 0.01

SOURCE Powerfleet

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.