Powerfleet Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q3 revenue rises to $106 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year, with service revenue

representing 77% of total revenue

Adjusted EBITDA climbs to $22 million, an increase of 77%, driving an annual run rate

surpassing $85 million- doubling 2024 adjusted EBITDA

FY25 full year guidance increased $10 million for revenue and $2.5 million for adjusted

EBITDA

Meaningful increase in adjusted gross margin performance, with total adjusted gross

margins now above 60%, and adjusted service gross margins approaching 70%

Post-M&A integration ahead of schedule, priming for double digit growth trajectory in FY26

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT) reported its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. This marks the first full quarter following the closing of the acquisition of Fleet Complete and the third full quarter since closing the business combination with MiX Telematics Ltd (MiX). Prior year comparison numbers are adjusted to reflect the pro-forma financial performance of the business combination with MiX.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue: Increased by 45% to $106.4 million.

Service revenue: Accounted for 77% of total revenue, increasing 45% to $81.7 million, driven by the Fleet Complete acquisition and Unity's safety-focused solutions.

Product revenue: Grew 42% to $24.7 million, driven by the Fleet Complete acquisition and in-warehouse product strength.

Gross profit: Increased by 44% to $58.8 million. Gross profit, adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, increased by $23.3 million, or 57%, to $64.2 million.

Combined adjusted gross margin: Exceeded 60%, an increase from 55.5% in the prior year, with adjusted service margins expanding by 4.4% to 69.3% and product margins improving by 5.3% to 30.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 77% to $22.5 million, up from $12.7 million in the prior year, driven by the Fleet Complete acquisition, organic growth, and cost synergies.

Exits the quarter with over 2.6 million recurring revenue subscribers actively leveraging the company's comprehensive suite of solutions

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our strategic focus on achieving global scale through accretive M&A transactions has fundamentally reshaped our business. With the rapid follow-up of the Fleet Complete acquisition after the MiX combination, we have built a scaled P&L that sets the stage for long-term growth," said CEO Steve Towe.

"With these strong financial foundations in place, our primary focus is now on seamlessly integrating the combined businesses, executing our strategic priorities, and positioning Powerfleet for accelerated top-line growth."

"The process of integration is well underway, as we align our organizational structure to drive sustainable growth and enhance operational excellence. Simultaneously, our cost synergy program remains on track, with $15 million in annualized savings secured exiting the December quarter and more than $16 million targeted by fiscal year-end."

"On the commercial front, the Fleet Complete acquisition has significantly expanded our market opportunity through scaled channel partnerships with leading telecommunications providers. Our direct sales efforts continue to drive high-value wins, including a major Unity in-warehouse safety solution deal with one of the largest beverage companies in North America, with long-term total contract value revenue potential in the $25 million to $30 million range. Meanwhile, AI camera solutions continue to gain strong traction, with sales volumes up 52% year-over-year through our largest channel partner."

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue increased 45% year-over-year to $106.4 million, driven by the Fleet Complete acquisition and strong in-warehouse product sales, which helped offset headwinds in the U.S. logistics segment. Product revenue grew 42% to $24.7 million, while service revenue rose 45% to $81.7 million, fueled by the Fleet Complete acquisition and Unity's safety-centric solutions.

Gross profit increased by 44% to $58.8 million. Gross profit, adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, increased by $23.3 million, or 57%, to $64.2 million. Gross margin saw significant expansion, with product gross margin improving to 30.6%, up from 25.3% in the prior year. Service gross margin, adjusted for $5.4 million in non-cash amortization, increased by 4.4% to 69.3%. As a result, the combined adjusted gross margin surpassed 60%, up from 55.5% in the prior year.

Operating expenses totaled $60.0 million, including $6.7 million in one-time transaction and restructuring costs, compared to $5.0 million in the prior year. Excluding these costs, adjusted operating expenses were $53.4 million, up from $37.4 million, with the increase solely attributable to the Fleet Complete acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 77% to $22.5 million, up from $12.7 million in the prior year, reflecting contributions from the Fleet Complete acquisition, organic growth, and cost synergies. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.11 per share, compared to $0.05 per share in the prior year, reflecting higher transaction costs, interest expense and taxes. After adjusting for one-time expenses and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, adjusted net income was $0.01 per share, down from $0.03 per share in the prior year. The $0.02 decline was fully accounted for by a $0.07 per share increase in interest expense and taxes.

Net debt exiting the quarter was $229.7 million, consisting of $38.6 million in cash and $268.3 million in total debt. Net debt was below year-end guidance of $235 million, benefiting from the delayed settlement of transaction costs.

FULL-YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

We are raising our full-year 2025 guidance to reflect the strength of our year-to-date financial performance and the accounting impact of Fleet Complete's conversion from Canadian accounting standards to U.S. GAAP.

Annual revenue is now expected to exceed $362.5 million, a $10 million increase from our prior guidance of approximately $352.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to exceed $75 million, a $2.5 million increase from our prior guidance of $72.5 million, with both figures inclusive of $5 million in secured annualized run-rate synergies.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Powerfleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted service margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted net income per share and net debt. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Powerfleet's current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses and fluctuations in currency rates that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income, gross margin, gross profit, cash flow from operating activities or earnings per share as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet's method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Powerfleet's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations with respect to our beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of our transactions with MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) future economic and business conditions; (ii) integration of our, MiX Telematics' and Fleet Complete's businesses and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of the transactions with MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete; (iii) the loss of any of our key customers or reduction in the purchase of our products by any such customers; (iv) the failure of the markets for our products to continue to develop; (v) the negative effects of the transactions on the market price of our securities; (vi) our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property; (vii) our inability to manage growth; (viii) the effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions; and (ix) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, we assume no obligation, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2023

2024

2023

2024

Pro Forma

Combined

Consolidated

Pro Forma

Combined

Consolidated Revenues:













Products $ 17,402

$ 24,687

$ 49,872

$ 63,718 Services 56,233

81,742

164,210

195,159 Total revenues 73,635

106,429

214,082

258,877















Cost of revenues:













Cost of products 12,996

17,129

35,381

43,809 Cost of services 19,762

30,517

58,312

75,294 Total cost of revenues 32,758

47,646

93,693

119,103















Gross profit 40,877

58,783

120,389

139,774















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative

expenses 38,957

55,405

110,473

147,522 Research and development expenses 3,434

4,621

11,060

11,157 Total operating expenses 42,391

60,026

121,533

158,679















Loss from operations (1,514)

(1,243)

(1,144)

(18,905)















Interest income 341

359

853

831 Interest expense (1,742)

(7,942)

(3,111)

(14,675) Bargain purchase - Movingdots 1,517

-

1,800

- Other income/(expense), net 58

(2,011)

(266)

(961)















Net loss before income taxes (1,340)

(10,837)

(1,868)

(33,710)















Income tax expense (670)

(3,513)

(5,097)

(4,821)















Net loss before non-controlling interest (2,010)

(14,350)

(6,965)

(38,531) Non-controlling interest (32)

1

(38)

(17)















Net loss (2,042)

(14,349)

(7,003)

(38,548)















Accretion of preferred stock (1,878)

-

(5,484)

- Preferred stock dividend (1,129)

-

(3,385)

(25)















Net loss attributable to common

stockholders $ (5,049)

$ (14,349)

$ (15,872)

$ (38,573)















Net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders - basic and

diluted $ (0.05)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.33)















Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted 106,335

132,189

106,367

115,650

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024



Pro Forma Combined

Consolidated ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 51,091

$ 33,634 Restricted cash

86,104

5,011 Accounts receivables, net

55,008

82,167 Inventory, net

25,800

27,985 Deferred costs - current

42

6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,784

25,455 Total current assets

235,829

174,258 Fixed assets, net

48,306

55,257 Goodwill

121,713

374,939 Intangible assets, net

40,444

263,396 Right-of-use asset

11,222

12,308 Severance payable fund

3,796

4,461 Deferred tax asset

3,874

5,766 Other assets

19,090

18,284 Total assets

$ 484,274

$ 908,669









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt

$ 22,109

$ 34,596 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

60,763

86,481 Deferred revenue - current

12,236

17,912 Lease liability - current

2,648

4,763 Total current liabilities

97,756

143,752 Long-term debt - less current maturities

113,810

233,750 Deferred revenue - less current portion

4,892

3,949 Lease liability - less current portion

8,773

8,268 Accrued severance payable

4,597

4,906 Deferred tax liability

18,669

52,461 Other long-term liabilities

2,980

3,042 Total liabilities

251,477

450,128









Convertible redeemable preferred stock: Series A

90,273

-









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock

-

- Common stock

63,842

1,339 Additional paid-in capital

200,218

669,492 Accumulated deficit

(78,516)

(193,345) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,133)

(7,578) Treasury stock

(25,997)

(11,518)









Total stockholders' equity

142,414

458,390 Non-controlling interest

110

151 Total equity

142,524

458,541



















Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, and

stockholders' equity

$ 484,274

$ 908,669

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2023

2024



Pro Forma

Combined

Consolidated Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss

$ (7,003)

$ (38,548) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by/(used in) operating

activities:







Non-controlling interest

38

17 Gain on bargain purchase

(1,800)

- Inventory reserve

1,821

1,571 Stock based compensation expense

3,903

8,438 Depreciation and amortization

21,179

33,042 Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense

2,156

4,284 Derivative mark-to-market adjustment

-

(475) Bad debts expense

4,900

7,229 Deferred income taxes

2,935

676 Shares issued for transaction bonuses

-

889 Lease termination and modification losses

-

232 Other non-cash items

3,907

727 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivables

(11,552)

(15,245) Inventories

(2,030)

2,623 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

381

2,062 Deferred costs

(6,323)

(5,124) Deferred revenue

(292)

1,031 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,117

(15,655) Lease liabilities

(2,157)

(4,098) Accrued severance payable, net

(21)

(562)









Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

16,159

(16,886)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition, net of cash assumed

-

(137,112) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

-

256 Capitalized software development costs

(7,203)

(7,310) Capital expenditures

(15,140)

(16,607) Deferred consideration paid

(1,414)

- Repayment of loan advanced to external parties

-

294









Net cash used in investing activities

(23,757)

(160,479)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of long-term debt

(3,079)

(2,140) Short-term bank debt, net

10,268

11,887 Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock

(643)

(2,836) Repayment of financing lease

(129)

- Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock

(3,385)

(90,298) Proceeds from private placement, net

-

66,459 Proceeds from long-term debt

-

125,000 Payment of long-term debt costs

-

(1,410) Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net

36

912 Cash paid on dividends to affiliates

(4,002)

(6)









Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(934)

107,568









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,600)

(1,222) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(10,132)

(71,019) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

55,746

109,664









Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$ 45,614

$ 38,645









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning

of the period







Cash and cash equivalents

54,656

24,354 Restricted cash

1,090

85,310 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period

$ 55,746

$ 109,664









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the

period







Cash and cash equivalents

44,441

33,634 Restricted cash

1,173

5,011 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period

$ 45,614

$ 38,645









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for:







Taxes

$ 1,757

$ 1,052 Interest

$ 1,828

$ 11,517









Noncash investing and financing activities:







Common stock issued for transaction bonus

$ -

$ 9 Shares issued in connection with MiX Combination

$ -

$ 362,005 Shares issued in connection with Fleet Complete acquisition

$ -

$ 21,343 Value of licensed intellectual property acquired in connection with

Movingdots acquisition

$ 1,517

$ - Preferred stock dividends paid in shares

$ 1,108

$ -

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2023

2024

2023

2024

Pro Forma

Combined

Consolidated

Pro Forma

Combined

Consolidated Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,049)

$ (14,349)

$ (15,872)

$ (38,573) Non-controlling interest 32

(1)

38

17 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 3,007

-

8,870

25 Interest expense, net 1,095

7,583

2,257

13,844 Other expense, net 8

-

32

- Income tax expense 670

3,513

5,097

4,821 Depreciation and amortization 7,602

13,643

21,179

33,042 Stock-based compensation 1,385

1,138

3,903

8,438 Foreign currency losses 637

543

1,055

1,288 Restructuring-related expenses 144

841

741

3,108 Gain on bargain purchase - Movingdots (1,517)

-

(1,800)

- Derivative mark-to-market adjustment -

1,722

-

(475) Recognition of pre-October 1, 2024

contract assets (Fleet Complete) -

2,041

-

2,041 Net profit on fixed assets (45)

-

(49)

- Contingent consideration remeasurement (511)

-

(1,049)

- Acquisition-related expenses 4,885

5,301

7,136

20,872 Integration-related expenses -

520

-

2,259 Non-recurring transitional service

agreement costs 361

-

482

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,704

$ 22,495

$ 32,020

$ 50,707

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2023

2024

2023

2024

Pro Forma

Combined

Consolidated

Pro Forma

Combined

Consolidated Net loss $ (2,042)

$ (14,349)

$ (7,003)

$ (38,548) Incremental intangible assets amortization

expense as a result of MiX Telematics and

Fleet Complete business combinations -

5,393

-

9,551 Stock-based compensation (non-

recurring/accelerated cost) -

-

-

4,693 Foreign currency losses 637

543

1,055

1,288 Income tax effect of net foreign exchange

(losses)/gains (644)

1,631

(110)

(225) Restructuring-related expenses 144

841

741

3,108 Income tax effect of restructuring costs -

(30)

(7)

(154) Derivative mark-to-market adjustment -

1,722

-

(475) Acquisition-related expenses 4,885

5,301

7,136

20,872 Integration-related expenses -

520

-

2,259 Non-recurring transitional service

agreement costs 361

-

482

- Contingent consideration remeasurement (511)

-

(1,049)

- Income tax effect of contingent

consideration remeasurement -

-

-

- Non-GAAP net income $ 2,830

$ 1,572

$ 1,245

$ 2,369















Weighted average shares outstanding 106,335

132,189

106,367

115,650















Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.03

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.02

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGINS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2023

2024

2023

2024

Pro Forma Combined

Consolidated

Pro Forma Combined

Consolidated Revenues:













Products $ 17,402

$ 24,687

$ 49,872

$ 63,718 Services 56,233

81,742

164,210

195,159 Total revenues 73,635

106,429

214,082

258,877















Cost of revenues:













Cost of products 12,996

17,129

35,381

43,809 Cost of services 19,762

30,517

58,312

75,294 Total cost of revenues 32,758

47,646

93,693

119,103















Gross profit $ 40,877

$ 58,783

$ 120,389

$ 139,774















Product margin 25.3 %

30.6 %

29.1 %

31.2 % Service margin 64.9 %

62.7 %

64.5 %

61.4 % Total gross profit margin 55.5 %

55.2 %

56.2 %

54.0 %















Incremental intangible assets

amortization expense as a result of

MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete

business combinations $ -

$ 5,393

$ -

$ 9,551 Inventory rationalization $ -

$ 6

$ -

$ 740















Product margin 25.3 %

30.6 %

29.1 %

32.4 % Service margin 64.9 %

69.3 %

64.5 %

66.3 % Adjusted total gross profit margin 55.5 %

60.3 %

56.2 %

58.0 %

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2023

2024

2023

2024

Pro Forma

Combined

Consolidated

Pro Forma

Combined

Consolidated Total operating expenses $ 42,391

$ 60,026

$ 121,533

$ 158,679 Adjusted for once-off costs













Acquisition-related expenses 4,885

5,301

7,136

20,872 Integration-related costs -

520

-

2,259 Stock-based compensation (non-

recurring/accelerated cost) -

-

-

4,693 Restructuring-related expenses 144

841

741

3,108

5,029

6,662

7,877

30,932















Adjusted operating expenses $ 37,362

$ 53,364

$ 113,656

$ 127,747

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Adjustments to

align disclosure

Pro Forma

Combined Revenues:













Products $ 12,916

$ 5,430

$ (944)

$ 17,402 Services 21,634

33,655

944

56,233 Total revenues 34,550

39,085

-

73,635















Cost of revenues:













Cost of products 10,009

3,645

(658)

12,996 Cost of services 7,162

11,942

658

19,762 Total cost of revenues 17,171

15,587

-

32,758















Gross profit 17,379

23,498

-

40,877















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative

expenses 19,337

19,620

-

38,957 Research and development expenses 2,010

1,424

-

3,434 Total operating expenses 21,347

21,044

-

42,391















(Loss)/income from operations (3,968)

2,454

-

(1,514)















Interest income 34

307

-

341 Interest expense (1,138)

(604)

-

(1,742) Bargain purchase - Movingdots 1,517

-

-

1,517 Other (expense)/income, net (8)

66

-

58















Net (loss)/income before income taxes (3,563)

2,223

-

(1,340)















Income tax benefit/(expense) 92

(762)

-

(670)















Net (loss)/income before non-controlling

interest (3,471)

1,461

-

(2,010) Non-controlling interest (32)

-

-

(32)















Net (loss)/income (3,503)

1,461

-

(2,042)















Accretion of preferred stock (1,878)

-

-

(1,878) Preferred stock dividend (1,129)

-

-

(1,129)















Net (loss)/income attributable to

common stockholders $ (6,510)

$ 1,461

$ -

$ (5,049)















Net (loss)/income per share attributable

to common stockholders - basic and

diluted $ (0.18)

$ 0.02





$ (0.05)















Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic 35,706

70,629





106,335

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)



Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Adjustments to

align disclosure

Pro Forma

Combined Revenues:













Products $ 37,232

$ 14,895

$ (2,255)

$ 49,872 Services 63,652

98,303

2,255

164,210 Total revenues 100,884

113,198

-

214,082















Cost of revenues:













Cost of products 27,402

9,938

(1,959)

35,381 Cost of services 22,980

33,373

1,959

58,312 Total cost of revenues 50,382

43,311

-

93,693















Gross profit 50,502

69,887

-

120,389















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative

expenses 54,312

56,161

-

110,473 Research and development expenses 6,657

4,403

-

11,060 Total operating expenses 60,969

60,564

-

121,533















(Loss)/income from operations (10,467)

9,323

-

(1,144)















Interest income 79

774

-

853 Interest expense (1,466)

(1,645)

-

(3,111) Bargain purchase - Movingdots 1,800

-

-

1,800 Other expense, net (32)

(234)

-

(266)















Net (loss)/income before income taxes (10,086)

8,218

-

(1,868)















Income tax expense (197)

(4,900)

-

(5,097)















Net (loss)/income before non-controlling

interest (10,283)

3,318

-

(6,965) Non-controlling interest (38)

-

-

(38)















Net (loss)/income (10,321)

3,318

-

(7,003)















Accretion of preferred stock (5,484)

-

-

(5,484) Preferred stock dividend (3,385)

-

-

(3,385)















Net (loss)/income attributable to

common stockholders $ (19,190)

$ 3,318

$ -

$ (15,872)















Net (loss)/income per share attributable

to common stockholders - basic $ (0.54)

$ 0.05





$ (0.15)















Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic 35,655

70,712





106,367

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)



March 31, 2024

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,354

$ 26,737

$ 51,091 Restricted cash 85,310

794

86,104 Accounts receivables, net 30,333

24,675

55,008 Inventory, net 21,658

4,142

25,800 Deferred costs - current 42

-

42 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,091

9,693

17,784 Total current assets 169,788

66,041

235,829 Fixed assets, net 12,719

35,587

48,306 Goodwill 83,487

38,226

121,713 Intangible assets, net 19,652

20,792

40,444 Right-of-use asset 7,428

3,794

11,222 Severance payable fund 3,796

-

3,796 Deferred tax asset 2,781

1,093

3,874 Other assets 9,029

10,061

19,090 Total assets $ 308,680

$ 175,594

$ 484,274











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-

term debt $ 1,951

$ 20,158

$ 22,109 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 34,008

26,755

60,763 Deferred revenue - current 5,842

6,394

12,236 Lease liability - current 1,789

859

2,648 Total current liabilities 43,590

54,166

97,756 Long-term debt - less current maturities 113,810

-

113,810 Deferred revenue - less current portion 4,892

-

4,892 Lease liability - less current portion 5,921

2,852

8,773 Accrued severance payable 4,597

-

4,597 Deferred tax liability 4,465

14,204

18,669 Other long-term liabilities 2,496

484

2,980 Total liabilities 179,771

71,706

251,477











Convertible redeemable preferred stock: Series A 90,273

-

90,273











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock -

-

- Common stock 387

63,455

63,842 Additional paid-in capital 202,607

(2,389)

200,218 Accumulated deficit (154,796)

76,280

(78,516) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (985)

(16,148)

(17,133) Treasury stock (8,682)

(17,315)

(25,997)











Total stockholders' equity 38,531

103,883

142,414 Non-controlling interest 105

5

110 Total equity 38,636

103,888

142,524























Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred

stock, and stockholders' equity $ 308,680

$ 175,594

$ 484,274

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined Cash flows from operating activities









Net (loss)/income $ (10,321)

$ 3,318

$ (7,003) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to cash (used

in)/provided by operating activities:









Non-controlling interest 38

-

38 Gain on bargain purchase (1,800)

-

(1,800) Inventory reserve 1,498

323

1,821 Stock based compensation expense 3,076

827

3,903 Depreciation and amortization 7,155

14,024

21,179 Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense 2,156

-

2,156 Bad debts expense 1,339

3,561

4,900 Deferred income taxes (378)

3,313

2,935 Other non-cash items 58

3,849

3,907 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivables (2,284)

(9,268)

(11,552) Inventories (1,506)

(524)

(2,030) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 876

(495)

381 Deferred costs 440

(6,763)

(6,323) Deferred revenue (292)

-

(292) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,765

1,352

6,117 Lease liabilities (2,157)

-

(2,157) Accrued severance payable, net (21)

-

(21)











Net cash provided by operating activities 2,642

13,517

16,159











Cash flows from investing activities:









Capitalized software development costs (2,949)

(4,254)

(7,203) Capital expenditures (2,364)

(12,776)

(15,140) Deferred consideration paid -

(1,414)

(1,414)











Net cash used in investing activities (5,313)

(18,444)

(23,757)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayment of long-term debt (3,079)

-

(3,079) Short-term bank debt, net 4,322

5,946

10,268 Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock (97)

(546)

(643) Repayment of financing lease (129)

-

(129) Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of

preferred stock (3,385)

-

(3,385) Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net 36

-

36 Cash paid on dividends to affiliates -

(4,002)

(4,002)











Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (2,332)

1,398

(934)











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents (754)

(846)

(1,600) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted

cash (5,757)

(4,375)

(10,132) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of

the period 25,089

30,657

55,746











Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of

the period $ 19,332

$ 26,282

$ 45,614











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash, beginning of the period









Cash and cash equivalents 24,780

29,876

54,656 Restricted cash 309

781

1,090 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the

period $ 25,089

$ 30,657

$ 55,746











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash, end of the period









Cash and cash equivalents 19,022

25,419

44,441 Restricted cash 310

863

1,173 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period $ 19,332

$ 26,282

$ 45,614











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Cash paid for:









Taxes $ 170

$ 1,587

$ 1,757 Interest $ 1,273

$ 555

$ 1,828











Noncash investing and financing activities:









Value of licensed intellectual property acquired in

connection with Movingdots acquisition $ 1,517

$ -

$ 1,517 Preferred stock dividends paid in shares $ 1,108

$ -

$ 1,108

POWERFLEET, INC. ANDMiX TELEMATICS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)













Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined Net (loss)/profit attributable to common stockholders $ (6,510)

$ 1,461

$ (5,049) Non-controlling interest 32

-

32 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 3,007

-

3,007 Interest expense, net 798

297

1,095 Other expense, net 8

-

8 Income tax (benefit)/expense (92)

762

670 Depreciation and amortization 2,348

5,254

7,602 Stock-based compensation 1,123

262

1,385 Foreign currency (gains)/losses 144

493

637 Restructuring-related expenses 144

-

144 Gain on bargain purchase - Movingdots (1,517)

-

(1,517) Net profit on fixed assets -

(45)

(45) Contingent consideration remeasurement -

(511)

(511) Acquisition-related expenses 3,685

1,200

4,885 Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs -

361

361 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,170

$ 9,534

$ 12,704

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)













Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined Net (loss)/profit attributable to common stockholders $ (19,190)

$ 3,318

$ (15,872) Non-controlling interest 38

-

38 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 8,870

-

8,870 Interest expense, net 1,386

871

2,257 Other expense, net 32

-

32 Income tax expense 197

4,900

5,097 Depreciation and amortization 7,155

14,024

21,179 Stock-based compensation 3,076

827

3,903 Foreign currency translation (291)

1,346

1,055 Restructuring-related expenses 711

30

741 Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots (1,800)

-

(1,800) Net profit on fixed assets -

(49)

(49) Contingent consideration remeasurement -

(1,049)

(1,049) Acquisition-related expenses 5,140

1,996

7,136 Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs -

482

482 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,324

$ 26,696

$ 32,020

POWERFLEET, INC. ANDMiX TELEMATICS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)













Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined Net (loss)/income $ (3,503)

$ 1,461

$ (2,042) Foreign currency losses 144

493

637 Income tax effect of net foreign exchange losses -

(644)

(644) Restructuring-related expenses 144

-

144 Acquisition-related expenses 3,685

1,200

4,885 Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs -

361

361 Contingent consideration remeasurement -

(511)

(511) Non-GAAP net income $ 470

$ 2,360

$ 2,830











Weighted average shares outstanding 35,706

70,629

106,335











Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ 0.03

POWERFLEET, INC. ANDMiX TELEMATICS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS)/INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)













Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined Net (loss)/income $ (10,321)

$ 3,318

$ (7,003) Foreign currency (gains)/losses (291)

1,346

1,055 Income tax effect of net foreign exchange losses -

(110)

(110) Restructuring-related expenses 711

30

741 Income tax effect of restructuring costs -

(7)

(7) Acquisition-related expenses 5,140

1,996

7,136 Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs -

482

482 Contingent consideration remeasurement -

(1,049)

(1,049) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income $ (4,761)

$ 6,006

$ 1,245











Weighted average shares outstanding 35,655

70,712

106,367











Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share - basic $ (0.13)

$ 0.08

$ 0.01

