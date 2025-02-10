Ispire Technology Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2025

Gross Profit Increased 23.5% from the Previous Year to $7.7 million

Gross Margins Increased to 18.5%, up from 15.0% the Previous Year

Revenue Increased 0.3% Year-Over-Year to $41.8 Million

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ: ISPR ) ("Ispire," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, today reported results for the fiscal second quarter 2025, which ended on December 31, 2024.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue of $41.8 million, compared to $41.7 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2024.

of $41.8 million, compared to $41.7 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. Gross profit of $7.7 million, an increase of 23.5% compared to $6.3 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024.

of $7.7 million, an increase of 23.5% compared to $6.3 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024. Gross margin of 18.5%, an increase of 23% compared to 15.0% second quarter of fiscal 2024.

of 18.5%, an increase of 23% compared to 15.0% second quarter of fiscal 2024. Total operating expenses of $15.1 million, an increase of 48.0% as compared to $10.2 million for second quarter of fiscal 2024.

of $15.1 million, an increase of 48.0% as compared to $10.2 million for second quarter of fiscal 2024. Net loss of ($8.0) million, compared to net loss of ($4.0) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

"Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, we had strong results for the quarter given the strategic advances we made in becoming a leading global innovative vaping technology and precision dosing solutions company," said Michael Wang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ispire. "This is particularly evident as we further expanded into international markets. Our BrkFst brand recently launched in Africa, marking our first international nicotine license arrangement and product launch. The BrkFst brand has seen early success as we have quickly established a presence in over 500 retail locations across South Africa and Nigeria, including major chains like Pick n Pay and Forecourts. We've implemented a sweeping market activation strategy with brand ambassadors conducting daily events in major metropolitan areas, which has been instrumental in building strong relationships with both retailers and consumers. We now plan to accelerate our expansion strategy to reach more than 2,000 stores in the next six months through additional strategic partnerships."

"Furthermore, our IKE Tech joint venture's component PMTA strategy represents a groundbreaking opportunity. We've completed a successful pre-PMTA meeting with the FDA, who indicated they would accept our component PMTA submission and consider our priority review. The legal U.S. market for electronic nicotine delivery systems is approximately $11 billion, with an additional $7 billion potential in alternative markets. This is a significant opportunity for our potentially industry changing blockchain-based age verification technology which could help prevent youth access," Mr. Wang concluded.

Jim McCormick, Chief Financial Officer of Ispire, added, "Our financial performance this quarter demonstrates our ability to execute on our strategic priorities for growth and financial management. The authorization by the Board of up to a $10 million stock repurchase program underscores our confidence in Ispire's long-term potential and our commitment to creating value for shareholders. In Malaysia, we've made significant regulatory progress, obtaining critical nicotine import and export licenses and preparing for our manufacturer's license, which we expect will enable us to scale our operations to 70 production lines in our new facility. Also, subsequent to quarter end, the Company moved certain daily roles and functions to our Malaysian operations to help further streamline our overall business and to reduce operating expenses by an anticipated $8 million annually. This balanced approach allows us to simultaneously invest in our growth strategies and return value to our shareholders, which we believe positions us for continued success in the evolving global nicotine product market."

Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Ispire reported revenue of $41.8 million for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $41.7 million for the prior comparable period, an increase of $0.1 million. The growth in revenue is largely due to the increase in contribution of sales from expansion overseas.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, was $7.7 million compared to $6.3 million in the year-ago period. Gross margin increased to 18.5% from 15.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in gross profit and gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix with more higher margin products being sold during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Total operating expenses for the second fiscal quarter of 2025 were $15.1 million, compared to $10.2 million for second fiscal quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increased expenses associated with our increased revenue generation, continued investment in Malaysia, and increased expenses related to our product development function.

Net loss was $8.0 million or ($0.14) per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, versus a net loss of $4.0 million, or ($0.07) per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2024.

At December 31, 2024, Ispire had a cash position of $34.4 million, as well as working capital of $6.1 million.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00am Eastern Time on Monday, February 10, 2025, to discuss the results. Ispire management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the "Ispire Technology Call." An operator will register your name and organization.

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 8:00am ET

Dial-In Numbers: United States 877-451-6152 or International +1 201-389-0879

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705094&tp_key=6946006674 .

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available from 11:00 am ET on February 10, 2025, through February 24, 2025. To listen, please dial +1 844-512-2921 or +1 412-317-6671. Use the passcode 13751256 to access the replay.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube . Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website, any other website or any social media, is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: whether the Company may be successful in re-entering the U.S. ENDS market; the approval or rejection of any PMTA submitted by the Company; whether the Company will be successful in its plans to further expand into the African market; whether the Company's joint venture with Touch Point Worldwide Inc. d/b/a/ Berify and Chemular Inc. (the "Joint Venture") may be successful in achieving its goals as currently contemplated, with different terms, or at all; the Joint Venture's ability to innovate in the e-cigarette technology space or develop age gating or age verification technologies for nicotine vaping devices; the Company's ability to collect its accounts receivable in a timely manner; the Company's business strategies; the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONE; Ispire ONE's success in meeting its goals; the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONE and the success of its products on the markets; the Ispire ONE proving to be safe; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024 and any subsequent filings which Ispire makes with the SEC. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by applicable law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In $USD, except share and per share data)





December 31,

2024



June 30,

2024

Assets











Current assets:











Cash

$ 34,372,851



$ 35,071,294

Restricted cash



22,535





-

Accounts receivable, net



67,700,463





59,734,765

Inventories, net



7,900,110





6,365,394

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,324,245





1,400,152

Total current assets



112,320,204





102,571,605

Non-current assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net



2,365,115





2,582,457

Intangible assets, net



2,120,367





1,375,666

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



2,949,756





3,579,140

Other investment



2,000,000





2,000,000

Equity method investment



10,071,380





10,248,048

Other non-current assets



215,612





284,050

Total non-current assets



19,722,230





20,069,361

Total assets

$ 132,042,434



$ 122,640,966

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 5,156,302



$ 3,779,723

Accounts payable - related party



86,375,645





67,046,472

Contract liabilities



1,882,743





2,218,166

Accrued liabilities and other payables



11,576,021





11,738,339

Operating lease liabilities - current portion



1,245,061





1,207,832

Total current liabilities



106,235,772





85,990,532



















Non-current liabilities:















Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion



1,572,574





2,194,094

Total liabilities



107,808,346





88,184,626



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 140,000,000 shares authorized;

56,677,982 and 56,470,636 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2024



5,668





5,647

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



46,670,244





43,217,391

Accumulated deficit



(22,418,700)





(8,825,041)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(23,124)





58,343

Total stockholders' equity



24,234,088





34,456,340

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 132,042,434



$ 122,640,966



ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In $USD, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Six Months Ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023



























Revenue

$ 41,827,860



$ 41,685,561



$ 81,166,173



$ 84,550,208



































Cost of revenue



34,105,289





35,432,663





65,769,224





71,452,462



































Gross profit



7,722,571





6,252,898





15,396,949





13,097,746



































Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing expenses



2,061,664





1,394,407





5,053,911





2,419,626

General and administrative expenses



13,020,962





8,778,715





22,965,962





15,476,589



































Total Operating expenses



15,082,626





10,173,122





28,019,873





17,896,215



































Loss from operations



(7,360,055)





(3,920,224)





(12,622,924)





(4,798,469)



































Other income (expense):































Interest income, net



59,755





203,101





59,841





275,347

Exchange gain (loss), net



(245,173)





30,856





(127,588)





34,517

Other income (expense), net



6,861





46,535





13,796





3,331



































Total Other income (expense), net



(178,557)





280,492





(53,951)





313,195



































Loss before income taxes



(7,538,612)





(3,639,732)





(12,676,875)





(4,485,274)



































Income taxes - current



(460,031)





(352,180)





(916,784)





(848,225)



































Net loss

$ (7,998,643)



$ (3,991,912)



$ (13,593,659)



$ (5,333,499)



































Other comprehensive loss































Foreign currency translation adjustments



73,470





114,327





(81,467)





158,790

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (7,925,173)



$ (3,877,585)



$ (13,675,126)



$ (5,174,709)



































Net loss per share































Basic and diluted

$ (0.14)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.10)



































Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic and diluted



56,658,012





54,270,236





56,629,666





54,258,224



For more information, kindly contact:

IR Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sherry Zheng

718-213-7386

[email protected]

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

212-896-1233

[email protected]

PR Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

[email protected]

SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.