2-10 Home Buyers Warranty: 2024 Builder Achievement Winners Awarded by 2-10

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Crowns the Champions of Its Builder Members for Contributions to Home-Building Industry

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has announced the 2024 Builder Achievement Awards Program winners. The 2-10 Builder Achievement Awards Program acknowledges outstanding performance in the home-building industry.

2-10 Builder Awards

2-10 2024 Builder Achievement Awards

"We're proud to announce the winners of the 2-10 Builder Achievement Awards as an acknowledgement of these builders' outstanding efforts to improve the home-building industry," said 2-10's General Manager of the New Home Division Kevin Miller, "These 2-10 Builder Members stand out for offering exceptional home experiences backed by 2-10's trusted New Home Warranty Program."

Each year, 2-10 acknowledges builders who construct inspired homes, demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and improve the quality of housing. The program recognizes distinct areas of excellence throughout three tiers: Platinum, Premier and Select.

2-10 also awarded several builders with its lifetime achievement award, the Foundation Builder Award, reserved for builders who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to improving the housing industry while providing exceptional customer service and protection. These award-winning builders are devoted to doing things the right way and building a business based on integrity, trust and reliability.

"Improving the quality of housing has never been more important, and these builders went above and beyond to deliver," said 2-10's Head of Sales for the New Home Division Sue Sichler. "We're honored to call them 2-10 Builder Members and support the mission of improving the quality of housing and experience of homeownership."

To learn more about the Builder Achievement Awards Program, visit www.2-10.com/builders-warranty/builder-awards/.

About 2-10

One in five new homes in the U.S. is enrolled in the 2-10 New Home Warranty Program. Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

###

Contact Information

SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire