M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Signs Non-Binding Collaboration Agreement with Nimy Resources

Objective is to Provide a Sustainable Supply of Gallium in the Support of the U.S. Government and Defense Industrial Base

M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has executed a non-binding, collaboration agreement ("CA") with Nimy Resources. The CA is aimed at assuring a supply of gallium in support of United States of America's Department of Defense ("DOD").

M2i specializes in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain of critical minerals for the purposes of US National Defense, US Economic Growth and Security, and that of US free trade partners. Its subsidiaries, US Minerals Inc. and Metals Corp., is an engineering, research, and services firms that bring together people, technology, and solutions from across Government, business, not-for-profits and academia to provide access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of defense and economic security.

The DOD, through its Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization Office, is keen to secure a reliable, sustainable supply of gallium materials that can be used in various ways in support of the US Government including, but not limited to, the production of semi-conductors, radar, and aerospace technologies.

Key terms of the Collaboration Agreement

The CA is non-binding in nature and establishes the framework for M2i and Nimy to work together to promote and leverage each other's strategic interests in relation to the rapid development of projects to supply gallium to the DOD. The parties intend to enter into a more fulsome definitive agreement based upon the CA to build out the relevant framework and the terms of that substantial contract to follow will be negotiated but have yet to be agreed.

The material terms of the CA are set out as follows:

M2i and Nimy are the parties to the CA, with no clear term or termination provisions established in the CA;

M2i will attempt to secure gallium contracts in support of the US DOD;

Nimy to deliver gallium as it identifies and develops its projects in Australia;

M2i and Nimy to work cooperatively to leverage each other's specialist capabilities in the context of the framework established;

a fund management company is proposed to be appointed as an advisor to M2i and Nimy in relation to the relationship contemplated by the CA (to be built out under a definitive agreement);

the definitive agreement based on the CA may contemplate consideration payable each way should either party achieve certain commercial outcomes. The quantum and terms of any such consideration will be subject to negotiation as part of the preparation of a definitive agreement in due course. However, no consideration is payable under the CA itself; and

key personnel within each entity will act as the designed point of contact in relation to the CA.

M2i and Nimy advise that the general strategic objectives and proposed practical effect of the substantive agreement to follow from the CA is anticipated to be as follows:

Create a mutual beneficial relationship for M2i and Nimy to supply gallium in support of US government requirements; and

Develop further critical minerals supply.

Proposed Procurement Contract

M2i and Nimy propose to use best endeavours to negotiate and execute supply Contracts in support of the Defense Industrial Base for the supply of gallium by Nimy. Nimy and M2i have not negotiated any potential terms of Procurement Contracts within the Defense Industrial Base.

Nimy Chairperson, Neil Warburton, commented:

"Nimy's strategy of developing a diversified integrated gallium supply chain continues to gain momentum and the agreement with M2i Global is a continuation of this progress."

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, commented:

"Our core mission is fortifying our nation's critical material supply by providing secure and reliable access to key resources for the United States. We are excited to work closely with Nimy to advance their vision of setting the benchmark for the integrated supply of superior quality, natural gallium material to the growing technology industry."

Major General (Ret) Al Rosendo, President & CEO of M2i, commented:

"This agreement with Nimy will assist the work we are doing for in support of US National Defense and Economic Security. M2i will continue its efforts to meet the needs identified by the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization office. which works to assure a reliable, sustainable supply of gallium and other critical materials within the US to be used in the production of semi-conductors in the advanced technology sector. DOD wants to build a resilient industrial base to meet current and future national defense requirements."

About Nimy Resources Limited

Nimy is an emerging exploration company, with the vision to discover and develop critical metals in Western Australian, a Tier 1 jurisdiction, for a forward-facing world economy. Nimy has prioritized the development of the Mons Project, a district scale land holding with an area of 3004km² covering an 80km north/south strike greenstone belt, with initial mineral discoveries.

Nimy has made two discoveries in the past year on the Mons project; the Masson copper discovery, which is open in all directions and continues to grow and the Block 3 gallium discovery which has the highest-grade gallium exploration target announced on the ASX.

For more information, please visit: https://nimy.com.au

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

