Clarity Voice Partners With Creo Solutions and Strolid to Revolutionize AI-Powered Conversational Analytics and Prescriptive Insights

A new generation of prescriptive insights and voice of the customer is enabled with vCons, Generative AI, Agentic AI and ZK Data Access.

Clarity Voice, the cloud-based communications provider to franchise service businesses, pizza restaurants and automotive dealerships, has announced a strategic partnership with Creo Solutions and Strolid to deliver a new generation of AI-powered conversational analytics and prescriptive insights to its business communications customers. The collaboration will deliver actionable, daily insights across millions of customer interactions - streamlining and improving processes in sales, service, and marketing.

Pulse for Auto Dealerships

Tailored and actionable daily insights delivered to the entire organization: owners, sales, service, and marketing teams.

As part of this initiative, Clarity Voice and Creo Solutions have previewed Pulse for Franchises and Pulse for Auto Dealers at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) conference in New Orleans and the International Franchise Association (IFA) convention in Las Vegas. These applications apply best practices gleaned through AI-powered analytics and data science, providing business owners, leaders, and managers with daily prescriptive insights and seamless usability to optimize performance and drive growth.

Strolid's vCon and Conserver solutions ensure the secure collection and storage of customer conversations across multiple channels, including voice, messaging, social, email, and fax. By adopting vCons as a new industry standard, organizations gain immediate and comprehensive access to the voice of the customer, eliminating traditional data silos across marketing, sales, and service platforms.

Quotes from Industry Leaders

Gary Goerke, CEO of Clarity Voice:

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Creo Solutions and Strolid. This partnership accelerates our ability to deliver next-level AI and analytics capabilities to our customers. By unifying call data with other critical business insights, we're empowering organizations to make confident, data-driven decisions - faster than ever before."

Robert Galop, President of Creo Solutions:

"We are excited to work with Clarity Voice and their customers to shape the future of business insights and voice-of-the-customer solutions. This partnership allows us to take the millions of interactions managed by Clarity Voice and transform them into actionable intelligence that can truly drive positive change for businesses."

Vin Micche, CEO of Strolid:

"vCons fundamentally change how companies listen to their customers by providing a single source of truth across all communication channels. We've been leveraging vCons internally for two years, and it has completely revolutionized how we support our own clients. We look forward to expanding these benefits to Clarity Voice's and Creo Solutions' customers."

To learn more about these groundbreaking technologies, visitcreosolutions.tech and strolid.com.

Learn more about Clarity Voice's industry-leading business communications solutions at clarityvoice.com.

ABOUT CLARITY VOICE

Clarity is a leading provider of cloud-based communication solutions, specializing in voice, messaging, and AI-driven insights for businesses. With a strong focus on franchise systems and automotive dealerships, Clarity empowers organizations to optimize customer interactions, streamline operations, and unlock new growth opportunities. Its innovative technology, including vCons (virtual conversations) and AI-powered analytics, transforms phone and text data into actionable insights, enabling businesses to improve performance and profitability. Trusted by thousands of users, Clarity delivers reliable, scalable, and forward-thinking solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

ABOUT CREO SOLUTIONS

Creo Solutions creates exponential growth for communications providers, managed service providers, and service businesses through better products, smoother operations, and break-through sales & marketing. With a global team of market experts and senior practitioners in sales, marketing, communications, AI, and software development, we help innovators CREATE new products with speed and quality, ELEVATE sales conversations to the art of the possible, and ACCELERATE buyer engagement by breaking through the noise. For more information, visit www.creosolutions.tech.

ABOUT STROLID

Strolid, founded in 2014, is a pioneering tech-enabled automotive service company that revolutionizes customer engagement through its innovative Customer Lifecycle Center and expertise in automotive BDC services. With over a decade of experience serving hundreds of dealerships, Strolid combines human-centric communication with cutting-edge AI technology, including the invention of the IETF vCon global standard for virtualized conversations. Strolid's comprehensive solution spans sales and service BDC, outbound engagement, and AI-driven insights, seamlessly integrating with existing CRM systems to boost dealership efficiency, improve customer experiences, and drive sales across multiple communication channels. As the trusted partner for transforming customer interactions, Strolid continues to set new industry standards, offering 24/7 personalized lead responses and leveraging its deep expertise in dealer operations to deliver unparalleled value to businesses and consumers in the automotive and other sectors.

