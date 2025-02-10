Creative Society President Attends IRF Summit in Washington, D.C. to Advocate for Global Human Rights

Creative Society President Olga Schmidt participated in the annual International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit held in Washington, D.C., a pivotal event that unites a diverse coalition of over 90 organizations representing more than 30 distinct faith traditions. This two-day summit serves as a platform for advocates dedicated to promoting and protecting religious freedom worldwide.

Vice President of the United States JD Vance, gave an inspiring speech during the summit and shared President Trump's religious freedom plans.

"Religious freedom, of course, is the freedom to practice one's own faith and act according to one's own conscience, and it's, of course, the Bedrock of Civil Society in the United States of America and across the world. We know in America faith nurtures our communities at home and abroad. It fosters a love for one's neighbors, inspires generosity and service, calls us to treat one another with dignity, to lift up those in need, and to build nations grounded in moral principle," JD Vance told the assembled gathering.



Creative Society President Olga Schmidt engaged in substantive discussions with prominent dignitaries, including Stephen Schneck, Chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, and Commissioner Asif Mahmood, Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic Armenia, Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett, President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, Richard Swett, former American politician and diplomat, and Nadine Maenza, President of the IRF Secretariat.

During the summit, Schmidt shared the harrowing facts of persecution faced by participants of the Creative Society in Russia and other European countries. Her testimony highlighted the urgent need for international attention and action to safeguard the rights of individuals facing unjust persecution.

In her remarks, Schmidt expressed gratitude to the event organizers for their commitment to protecting the First Amendment and advancing justice for all people globally. "The First Amendment is not just a right; it is the cornerstone of our democracy. Together, we stand as guardians of global human rights, for when our voices unite, they become an unstoppable force for liberty," she said.

The IRF Summit is a crucial gathering for those who believe in the fundamental right to practice one's faith without fear of persecution. Schmidt's participation underscores the importance of solidarity in the fight for religious freedom and the need for continued advocacy on behalf of those who suffer in silence.

