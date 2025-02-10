ATS Technic and STS Aviation Services Join Forces to Revolutionize Aviation Maintenance in the Middle East

ATS Technic , the first EASA-independent Maintenance Organization in the UAE, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with STS Aviation Services , a global leader in aviation services worldwide. Together, the two industry giants are poised to reshape the landscape of aviation maintenance in the Middle East, offering an unmatched portfolio of services that will set new standards in safety, efficiency, and innovation.

This landmark collaboration combines ATS Technic's deep-rooted expertise in the Middle East and its cutting-edge facilities with STS Aviation Services' renowned global reputation for excellence. The strategic partnership will enable the extension of STS line maintenance approvals to multiple key locations across the region, including UAE, Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

With this partnership, the two organizations aim to create a powerful synergy that will not only enhance operational capabilities but also introduce a host of groundbreaking services that no competitor can match. ATS Technic and STS Aviation Services will offer:

Extended Line Maintenance Approvals: STS will extend its CAA approvals to all ATS Technic stations in the Middle East, enabling both organizations to provide services to a much broader range of airlines. First-of-its-Kind Engine Shop in middle east: A state-of-the-art module-level engine shop will be established in the Middle East to streamline processes for regional airlines, eliminating the need for time-consuming and expensive engine shipping. Enhanced Capabilities: Collaborating to enhance capabilities at ATS's new DWC MRO facility delivering exceptional service for the region's leading airlines. Our joint efforts focus on leveraging innovative technologies, implementing best practices, and fostering specialized expertise to ensure operational excellence. This facility is strategically positioned to support the rapid growth of the aviation sector in the Middle East, providing a comprehensive range of MRO services tailored to the unique demands of premium airline carriers. Streamlined Components and Parts Trading: A shared approach to aircraft components and parts trading will allow ATS Technic and STS Aviation Services to cater to a wider customer base, boosting sales and operational efficiency.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the Middle East aviation industry," said Mahdi Altahaineh, Chairman of ATS Group. "By combining our strengths, we are creating an unparalleled service offering that is poised to lead the industry. Our collaboration will drive innovation, raise the bar for service delivery, and ensure that our clients receive the highest quality support available."

"STS Aviation Services is excited to partner with ATS Technic to extend our services in the Middle East," said Philip Anson, CEO of STS Aviation Services. "This partnership allows us to expand our global reach and provide unmatched expertise to airlines in this rapidly growing region. Together, we will provide services that meet and exceed the highest standards of quality and efficiency, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our customers."

As ATS Technic and STS Aviation Services continue to build on their momentum, they remain dedicated to setting new industry benchmarks and showcasing their innovative, forward-thinking approach.

About ATS Technic:

ATS Technic is a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). As the first independent EASE-certified line maintenance organization in the UAE, ATS Technic is committed to delivering superior MRO services that ensure aircraft safety and performance-keeping our customers' flying with expertise and reliability. Headquartered in Dubai, ATS Technic is part of the ATS Group, an international group of companies providing aviation parts distribution, MRO services, and medical solutions.

For more information, visit https://atsaviation.com/ats-technic-home or call +971 4 351 5275.

About STS Aviation Services:

STS Aviation Services, a division of STS Aviation Group, is a leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. With over 40 years of expertise in the aerospace industry, STS Aviation Services offers a full spectrum of support to commercial, military, and private aviation clients. Our services range from airframe, engine, and component repair to modifications, engineering, and technical support. Headquartered in Jensen Beach, Florida, STS Aviation Services operates state-of-the-art facilities and provides exceptional customer service to meet the needs of a global aviation market. Our team is dedicated to ensuring the highest safety standards and delivering quality solutions that keep aircraft flying safely and efficiently.

For more information, visit www.stsaviationservices.com or call 1-800-800-2400.

