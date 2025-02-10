Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope Innovations" or the "Company") is a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The Company is pleased to announce that its Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Professor Jason Hein, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 R.U. Lemieux Award by the Chemical Institute of Canada. This award recognizes Professor Hein's contributions to organic chemistry and his pioneering research into reaction mechanisms and process development.

"Jason's leadership and scientific achievements continue to shape the future of chemistry," said Henry Dubina, CEO of Telescope Innovations. "His recognition with the R.U. Lemieux Award is a testament to his impact on both academic and industrial chemistry. At Telescope, we are proud to have Jason leading our technology team as we develop cutting-edge solutions that redefine process chemistry through advanced analytics, robotics and artificial intelligence."

Professor Hein leads the technological vision at Telescope Innovations, where his expertise in reaction automation, AI-driven chemical research, and robotics is driving scalable, sustainable chemical manufacturing. His work accelerates the development of next-generation processes for the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries, transforming how complex molecules are synthesized at scale.

The R.U. Lemieux Award, presented by the Canadian Society for Chemistry, celebrates excellence in organic chemistry and recognizes distinguished contributions to the field. Professor Hein's work has advanced the understanding of complex chemical reactions and innovative technologies shaping process chemistry and industrial automation.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239977

SOURCE: Telescope Innovations Corp.