West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (the "Units") comprised of one common share of the Company (the "Shares") and one-half share purchase warrant (each warrant being a "Warrant" or the "Warrants"). Each of the Warrants issued are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of CDN$0.40 per Share. The Private Placement was first announced on November 22, 2024 and was amended on November 27, 2024 to increase the size of the Private Placement.

The closing of the Second Tranche was conditional upon receipt of shareholder approval to the Acquiror (as defined below) becoming a control person of the Company. This shareholder approval was received on February 7, 2025.

The Second Tranche consisted of 7,000,000 units (the "Second Tranche Units") at a price of $0.30 for proceeds of $2,100,000. The first tranche (the "First Tranche") consisted of 5,644,000 units for proceeds of $1,693,200. On December 4, 2024, the Company announced it had closed this First Tranche.

Commissions on the Private Placement totalling CDN$46,998 were paid in connection with the First Tranche of the Private Placement.

The Shares in the Second Tranche Units, and any Shares issued by way of exercise of Warrants, are subject to a four month hold period expiring on June 8, 2025.

Proceeds of the Private Placement are to be used to fund exploration and development activities on the Company's Banio Potash Project and for general working capital purposes.

Early Warning

As part of the First Tranche of the Private Placement closing, The Quaternary Group Ltd. (the "Acquiror") was issued 3,000,000 Units being 3,000,000 Shares and 1,500,000 Warrants. Upon closing of the second tranche of the Private Placement (the "Second Tranche"), the Acquiror was issued an additional 7,000,000 Units.

The Acquiror now holds a total of 22,135,500 Shares and 7,000,000 warrants (of which 5,000,000 Warrants were acquired in the Private Placement) representing approximately 26.35% of the outstanding Shares of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 30.49% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the 5,000,000 Warrants issued in the First Tranche and the Second Tranche. The Acquiror holds an additional 2,000,000 warrants acquired in connection with a past financing.

The Common Shares are held by the Acquiror for investment purposes. The Acquiror currently has no plans or intentions that relate to or would result in any of the items listed in items 5(a) to 5(k) of the Early Warning Report. However, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Company's securities, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Shares or other securities of the Company.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by the Acquiror will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional details of the Private Placement including required MI 61-101 disclosure can be found in the Company's news releases of November 22, 2024, November 27, 2024 and December 4, 2024.

