Integration of ARCHIWARE P5 with OWC Jellyfish NAS Solutions Enhances Collaboration, Ensures Data Protection, and Future-Proofs Asset Management

OWC and ARCHIWARE To Present Live Webinar, "Effortless Video Storage and Backup: Jellyfish Manager 3.0 and ARCHIWARE P5 Integration Made Simple"

Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows, and ARCHIWARE, a leading provider of data management software, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver seamless shared storage, cloning, backup, and archiving for collaborative workflows. Under the terms of the partnership agreement, the ARCHIWARE P5 platform will now be natively integrated with the OWC's Jellyfish Shared Storage for Video Production to enhance collaboration capabilities, ensure data protection, and future-proof asset management.

With the new Jellyfish Manager 3.0, using ARCHIWARE P5 with Jellyfish storage products to protect production data is now easier than ever. Users can install, activate, and launch ARCHIWARE P5 directly within the Jellyfish Manager interface with just a few clicks no additional P5 server is required. Running natively on all Jellyfish NAS solutions, P5 can be enabled simply by toggling a switch in the Jellyfish Manager. Once activated, users can seamlessly access and manage ARCHIWARE P5 without ever leaving the Jellyfish Manager UI, ensuring a streamlined and efficient workflow.

The Perfect Fit to Keep Your Media Safe and On Hand in A Collaborative Workflow

P5 Synchronize clones data from Jellyfish to secondary online storage and creates an identical file system for high availability. If needed, file access is instantaneous without restore.

clones data from Jellyfish to secondary online storage and creates an identical file system for high availability. If needed, file access is instantaneous without restore. P5 Backup creates security copies of files and projects on disk, LTO or Cloud storage so they can be restored in case of accidental deletion, file corruption, or technical failure. At least one of these periodic security copies can and should be kept offsite, so data is safe even in case of natural disaster.

creates security copies of files and projects on disk, LTO or Cloud storage so they can be restored in case of accidental deletion, file corruption, or technical failure. At least one of these periodic security copies can and should be kept offsite, so data is safe even in case of natural disaster. P5 Archive comes in when long-term storage and preservation are required. Archived media and projects are comprised in the P5 Archive catalog, including previews for visual browsing. User-definable metadata fields and extensive search features make it incredibly easy to find relevant media and restore it quickly and easily with just one click.

comes in when long-term storage and preservation are required. Archived media and projects are comprised in the P5 Archive catalog, including previews for visual browsing. User-definable metadata fields and extensive search features make it incredibly easy to find relevant media and restore it quickly and easily with just one click. The flexible Archive with the P5 Data Mover add-on to P5 Archive: everything archived can be migrated or replicated to a different storage anytime. This way, the Archive can adapt to changing policies, requirements or price points and stays flexible and future-proof. Like P5 Backup, P5 Archive is compatible with numerous cloud services such as Amazon S3, Glacier, Microsoft Azure, Backblaze, and Wasabi. If you prefer a local Archive, you may choose virtually any disk or LTO tape storage on the market.

Jellyfish High-Performance Shared Storage for Modern Post-Production

Purpose-built for creative professionals, by post-production professionals, Jellyfish delivers turn-key high-speed production storage optimized for film, television, corporate communication, live events, broadcasting, government, and education.

for creative professionals, by post-production professionals, Jellyfish delivers turn-key high-speed production storage optimized for film, television, corporate communication, live events, broadcasting, government, and education. Scalable and versatile shared storage for any workflow - offering HDD, SSD, and all-flash configurations in both desktop and rack-mounted systems. From compact solutions for small teams to petabyte-scale Full Flash and Hybrid options for enterprise and mission-critical applications, Jellyfish adapts to evolving workflow needs.

"No matter what you're creating TV series, commercials, corporate videos, web spots, or feature films you're rarely working alone. Seamless collaboration depends on instant access to high-performance shared storage. Just as crucial, but often overlooked, is media and data management-finding content for repurposing with ease and ensuring work is always protected," said Josef Doods, CEO, ARCHIWARE. "With OWC Jellyfish and ARCHIWARE P5, you can count on both."

"At OWC, we are committed to empowering creative professionals with the tools they need to streamline workflows, protect their data, and future-proof their media assets," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder, Other World Computing (OWC). "By integrating ARCHIWARE P5 with our Jellyfish shared storage solutions, we're delivering a seamless, high-performance storage and backup solution that ensures reliability, security, and efficiency for teams working with high-res content. This partnership is about giving creators the confidence that their work is always accessible, protected, and ready for the next big project."

Want to learn more? Please join this live webinar:

Webinar: Effortless Video Storage and Backup: Jellyfish Manager 3.0 and ARCHIWARE P5 Integration Made Simple

About: With OWC Jellyfish, you don't need to be an IT expert in order to use shared storage for your video projects. With ARCHIWARE P5, professional backup, archive, and replication are also simplified. P5 and Jellyfish come together in the latest Jellyfish Manager 3.0 release, where P5 is integrated and enabled with a single click. In this webinar, OWC's Luke Marchant and ARCHIWARE 's David Fox run through the joint solution, showing how to access P5 and explaining some simple archive and replication workflows. Register now for what promises to be a highly informative 40 minutes.

When: Wed, Feb 19, 2025, 2:00 PM 2:40 PM Central European Time (CET)

Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8008420929092270941

Wed, Feb 19, 2025, 1:00 PM 1:40 PM Eastern Standard Time

Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6959993711078798679

About ARCHIWARE

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, ARCHIWARE GmbH is a privately held company with over 20 years of experience in data management software for backup, synchronization, and archiving and over 20,000 licenses sold. ARCHIWARE's software is used by thousands of media companies worldwide. The product line includes:

P5 Synchronize Replicate data to ensure high availability

Replicate data to ensure high availability P5 Backup Back up server data to disk, tape and cloud

Back up server data to disk, tape and cloud P5 Archive The MAM-like Archive to migrate data offline to disk, tape and cloud

The MAM-like Archive to migrate data offline to disk, tape and cloud P5 Data Mover An extension for the P5 Archive module for policy-based moving, copying, and tiering of archived data between LTO, disk, and cloud

For more information, visit www.archiware.com

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in delivering high-performance, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that enhance and extend the life of Macs and PCs. OWC's professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

