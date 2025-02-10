Octus, formerly Reorg, the leading provider of global credit intelligence and data, today announces the appointment of Megan A. Jones as General Counsel and as a member of the company's executive leadership team. Jones will lead the legal and compliance teams and oversee all legal and corporate governance matters at Octus.

Joining Octus from FactSet (NYSE: FDS), an open data and software solutions provider to the global investment community, Jones has deep familiarity with financial services technology and market content. At FactSet, Jones served as deputy general counsel and corporate secretary. Her tenure also included eight months where she served as the company's interim chief legal officer. Jones is a current board member of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC). Prior to joining FactSet, Jones was General Counsel of BISAM Group (bought by FactSet in March 2017).

"We're excited to welcome Megan as our new general counsel at Octus. Her outstanding track record at FactSet, combined with her legal expertise and deep industry knowledge, makes her the ideal addition to our executive team. Megan's passion for the business and customer-focused mindset will be instrumental as we continue to innovate, grow and deliver on our promises to clients, partners and employees," says Octus founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kent Collier.

"I am honored and thrilled to join the world-class team at Octus as it continues to grow and lead the market in credit intelligence and data," says Jones. "I look forward to helping serve clients across all aspects of the credit market and ensuring both our internal teams and our customers succeed in a rapidly evolving market."

Jones holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Bucknell University and received her Juris Doctor Degree from New York Law School. She will be based in Octus' New York City office.

About Octus

Founded in 2013, Octus, formerly Reorg, is the essential credit intelligence and data provider for the world's leading buy side firms, investment banks, law firms and advisory firms. By surrounding unparalleled human expertise with proven technology, data and AI tools, Octus unlocks powerful truths that fuel decisive action across financial markets. Visit octus.com to learn how we deliver rigorously verified intelligence at speed and create a complete picture for professionals across the entire credit lifecycle. Follow Octus on LinkedIn and X.

