Norlase Appoints Jacob Philipsen as Chairman of the Board of Directors

BALLERUP, Denmark and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norlase today announced the appointment of Jacob Philipsen, CEO of Advalight and co-founder of Norlase, as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Philipsen served as a board member prior to his recent appointment, and succeeds co-founder David Hardwick, whose leadership and contributions led to remarkable growth for Norlase during its formative years. Mr. Hardwick will remain a valued member on the board.

Dr. Philipsen holds a PhD in integrated optics from the Technical University of Denmark and brings a wealth of strategic leadership to Norlase. His experience includes extensive executive and board-level leadership in high-tech medical companies. Previously, he served as CEO of diabetes technology innovator RSP Systems, CEO of Flux, and President of Sonion MEMS. He also served as Chairman of Danisense, a leading supplier of high-precision sensors, and as board member of OCT Swept-Source manufacturer OCTLight.

"As a co-founder of Norlase, Jacob was essential in putting the initial team together and has helped guide Norlase as a Board Member ever since," said Oliver Hvidt, CEO and Co-Founder of Norlase. "With his extensive executive experience from deeptech and medtech scale-up companies, Jacob is the perfect Chairman for the next phase of Norlase's growth journey."

Mr. Hvidt added, "We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to David for his exceptional stewardship and decade of service, and look forward to his continued contributions as a member of the board as Norlase takes new and exciting strides in ophthalmology."

"It is a great pleasure and privilege to serve on the Board of Norlase," said Dr. Philipsen. "The innovative capacity of the Norlase team and their dedication to improving the quality of life for ophthalmic patients continue to impress me. With their compact, state-of-the-art, easy-to-use solutions, Norlase is truly poised to disrupt the ophthalmic device market to the benefit of both patients and providers. I look forward to working even closer with Oliver, David, and the rest of the team in my new role as Chairman of the Board."

About Norlase

Norlase develops next-generation laser solutions for the treatment of retina and glaucoma diseases. Founded in Denmark, Norlase is made up of worldwide industry experts in ophthalmology, laser technology, medical device development, and customer care. Norlase is on a mission to improve practice efficiency, patient care, and physician convenience for ophthalmologists worldwide. Norlase products include LEAF , a laser photocoagulator that's 10x smaller than existing systems and mounts directly on the slit lamp; LION , the first fully integrated green laser and LIO; ECHO , the world's first ultra-portable pattern scanning laser.

