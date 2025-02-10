Makor Holdings: Sensr360 Pioneers Next-Generation Mining Investment Intelligence With Ground-Truthing Pilots in Africa

Developed by Makor Resources and Auyan, Sensr360 is revolutionizing mining investment through AI-driven risk intelligence, satellite-powered ESG verification, and space-based monitoring - now being ground-truthed in Kenya and beyond.

"The mining sector is at an inflection point-capital must be secured, risks mitigated, and ESG integrity must move beyond rhetoric. Sensr360 brings precision, transparency, and intelligence to mining investments, ensuring every decision is grounded in verifiable data." - Brooke Bibeault, Chief Executive Officer, Makor Resources

Backed by Innovation: Funding from Innovate UK

Sensr360's expansion is supported by funding from the United Kingdom's Innovation Agency, backing cutting-edge technological advancements with global impact. This funding accelerates Sensr360's ability to scale, refine AI-driven analytics, and provide verifiable ESG insights to de-risk mining investments.

Auyan's, Founder, Alix Leroy provided an update on the development of Sensr360:

"We are pleased with the latest developments and the insights gained from our data collection. By integrating satellite imagery, geospatial data, and advanced analytics, we are driving next-generation AI algorithms, integrating satellite imagery and geospatial data to enhance risk assessment in the mining sector."

Mining Intelligence That Drives Social & Economic Progress

Sensr360 is more than an investment risk tool - it's a catalyst for sustainable development, economic empowerment, and ethical mining. By integrating satellite imagery, AI-driven analytics, and forensic ground-truthing, Sensr360 ensures mining investments align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering transparency and economic resilience.

A key partner in the social impact and ethical compliance of Sensr360's technology is MX4, a global non-profit focused on addressing modern-day slavery and protecting prospective victims from trafficking and exploitation.

MX4's Co-Founder, Dean Morgan, remarked, "This technology is a crucial step toward identifying and disrupting trafficking networks. By gathering and analyzing data using Sensr360 we can better understand trafficking routes, risk factors, and intervention points.

Through collaboration with MX4, Sensr360 ensures that mining intelligence does not just track ESG risks, but also actively contributes to human rights protection, ethical labor standards, and social impact monitoring.

Through ground-truthing in Kenya, Sensr360 is working with local communities, governments, and industry stakeholders to turn data-driven insights into real-world action. By verifying ESG claims, monitoring environmental impacts, tracking illicit activity, and mapping responsible mining practices, Sensr360 ensures profitability and sustainability go hand in hand.

Makor Resources CEO, Brooke Bibeault, commented, "Sensr360 delivers 360° intelligence to capital allocation, identifying risks before they become liabilities, validating ESG claims before capital is deployed, and ensuring investments align with realities on the ground. This is how we build a mining industry that is not just profitable, but future-proof."

Scaling for a Global Future

Sensr360 is built for global scalability, with a framework designed to expand across Africa, Latin America, and beyond. The platform provides investors, policymakers, and industry leaders with unparalleled transparency, investment security, and compliance insights to shape the future of responsible mining.

A Call to Action for Smarter, More Responsible Mining

Mining stands at the intersection of economic opportunity and environmental responsibility. Sensr360 is setting a new standard - where data, ethics, and intelligence drive global progress. As ground-truthing continues, Sensr360 invites governments, investors, and industry leaders to help build a mining sector that is profitable, sustainable, and future-ready.

