WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.02.2025 14:16 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Grit Real Estate Income Group: NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Finanznachrichten News

DJ NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION 
10-Feb-2025 / 12:43 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR) 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") 
 
 
NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY 
 
The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited will announce the Group's results for the 
6 months ended 31 December 2024 on Friday, 14 February 2025. 
The Company will host a live presentation discussing the HY25 Results via Investor Meet Company on Friday, 14 February 
2025 at 07:30am UK time/ 09:30am South African time/ 11:30am Mauritian time. 
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your 
Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 13 February 2025, 18:00 GMT. 
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED via: 
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/register-investor 
Investors who already follow Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will 
automatically be invited. 
A playback will be accessible on-demand within 48 hours via the Company website: https://grit.group/investor-relations/ 
financial-results/ 
 
By Order of the Board 
 
10 February 2025 
 
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Morne Reinders, Investor Relations                +27 82 480 4541 
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser 
 
 
James King/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)           +44 20 7220 0500 
Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor 
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
Darren Chinasamy                         +230 402 0898 
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                       +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight* (Chief Executive Officer), Gareth Schnehage *(Chief Financial Officer), David Love, Catherine McIlraith, Cross Kgosidiile, Nigel Nunoo and Lynette Finlay.

(* Executive Director) (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 375510 
EQS News ID:  2083863 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2083863&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2025 07:43 ET (12:43 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.