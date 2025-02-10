Anzeige
WKN: A2H5H7 | ISIN: SE0010323998
10.02.25
3,700 Euro
-0,040
-1,07 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2025 13:00 Uhr
Balco Group AB: Strong cash flow in the quarter and the full year

Finanznachrichten News

Fourth quarter: October - December

  • Net sales increased by 33 percent to 386 MSEK (290)
  • Order intake increased by 22 percent to 360 MSEK (295)
  • Order backlog increased by 22 percent to 1,309 MSEK (1,074)
  • Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to 18 MSEK (15)
  • Adjusted operating margin was 4.7 percent (5.3)
  • Profit after tax amounted to -2 MSEK (7)
  • Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 6 MSEK (11)
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.07 SEK (0.28)
  • Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 0.28 (0.48)
  • Operating cash flow improved to 58 MSEK (6)
  • The board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting resolve that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year.

Full year: January- December

  • Net sales increased by 17 percent to 1,418 MSEK (1,215)
  • Order intake increased by 41 percent to 1,377 MSEK (977)
  • Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to 70 MSEK (90)
  • Adjusted operating margin was 4.9 percent (7.4)
  • Profit after tax amounted to 5 MSEK (47)
  • Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 24 MSEK (57)
  • Earnings per share amounted to 0.05 SEK (2.09)
  • Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 0.89 (2.55)
  • Operating cash flow improved to 140 MSEK (4)

Events during the quarter and from the end of the quarter

No significant events after the end of the period have been reported.

" During the fourth quarter, Balco AB received a major project in Norway with an order value of approximately 50 MNOK. "

" Our sustainability KPIs continue to develop in a positive direction with reduced sick leave, staff turnover and lower climate footprint. "

- Camilla Ekdahl, President and CEO

Web conference

A webcast conference call will be held at 14:00 CET on February 10, 2025, where CEO and President Camilla Ekdahl and CFO Michael Grindborn will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the webcast presentation and send written questions, please use this link:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/balcogroup/year-end-report-2024/

To participate via teleconference and be able to ask questions, call in:

SE: +46 8 4468 2488

PIN: 873 3804 3534 #

Calendar 2025/2026

Annual Report 2024................................... March 14, 2025
Interim report Jan-Mar 2025............... April 28, 2025
Annual General Meeting 2025........... May 6, 2025
Interim report Jan-Jun 2025................ July 14, 2025
Interim report Jan-Sep 2025................ October 27, 2025
Year-end report Jan-Dec 2024.......... February 2, 2025

This disclosure contains information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 10-02-2025 13:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Camilla Ekdahl, President and CEO
Tel: +46 70 606 30 32
camilla.ekdahl@balco.se

Michael Grindborn, CFO and Head of IR
Tel: +46 70 670 18 48
michael.grindborn@balco.se

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to increasing the quality of life, safety and value of homes. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group has full control over its value chain from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company now employs approximately 650 people and is a market leader in Scandinavia with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.


