CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
10 February 2025
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities and
Amendments to the Conditions
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that it has entered into a tenth supplemental trust instrument (the "Tenth Supplemental Trust Instrument") with the Trustee dated 6 February 2025 pursuant to which certain additional classes (the "New Classes") of Individual Securities have been created and certain amendments have been made to the Trust Instrument and the Conditions to facilitate the implementation of a system for enabling Authorised Participants to make Applications and request Redemptions by means of a secure website (the "System").
The System will only be available to Authorised Participants and therefore the amendments to the Conditions will have no impact on Security Holders other than Authorised Participants.
The following are the detailed amendments to the Conditions:
The Digital Securities are non-interest bearing, undated, limited recourse, secured debt securities of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") and are constituted by, are issued subject to and have the benefit of, a trust instrument dated 21 December 2020 between the Issuer and The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. as trustee for the holders of Digital Securities, as amended and supplemented by a first supplemental trust instrument dated 21 December 2021, a second supplemental trust instrument dated 1 June 2022, a third supplemental trust instrument dated 15 September 2022, a fourth supplemental trust instrument dated 3 Match 2023, a fifth supplemental trust instrument dated 13 April 2023, a sixth supplemental trust instrument dated 18 October 2023, a seventh supplemental trust instrument dated 25 January 2024, an eighth supplemental trust instrument dated 23 August 2024, a ninth supplemental trust instrument dated 2 September 2024 and a tenth supplemental trust instrument dated 6 February 2025, and are governed by Jersey law.
"Redemption Notice" means a notice in the applicable form (which may vary in content depending on the method of Redemption required or elected for such Digital Securities and the form in which the Digital Securities are held) prescribed from time to time by the Issuer for requesting Redemption of Digital Securities and includes a Redemption Order and reference to a Redemption Notice being "lodged" includes a Redemption Order being given through the System and reference to a copy of a Redemption Notice in the context of a Redemption Order includes a copy of a report generated through the System containing the details of such Redemption Order;
"Redemption Order" means a request to Redeem Digital Securities given by an Authorised Participant through the System in accordance with the relevant Authorised Participant Agreement;
"System" means such system as may be made available to Authorised Participants to request the issue and Redemption of Digital Securities via a website operated by or on behalf of the Issuer;
(c) must (save in the case of a Redemption Order) be signed by, or by an authorised signatory on behalf of, the Security Holder;
(b) if it does not satisfy each and all of Conditions 7.5(a) to 7.5(f) (as applicable); or
Class of Digital Securities
CoinShares Physical Staked Algorand
CoinShares Physical Staked Aptos
CoinShares Physical Staked Artificial Superintelligence Alliance
CoinShares Physical Staked Audius
CoinShares Physical Staked Avalanche
CoinShares Physical Staked Axie Infinity
CoinShares Physical Staked Berachain
CoinShares Physical Staked Binance Coin
CoinShares Physical Staked Bittensor
CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano
CoinShares Physical Staked Celestia
CoinShares Physical Staked Core
CoinShares Physical Staked Cosmos
CoinShares Physical Staked Curve DAO Token
CoinShares Physical Staked Eigenlayer
CoinShares Physical Staked Elrond
CoinShares Physical Staked EOS
CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum
CoinShares Physical Staked Flow
CoinShares Physical Staked Harmony
CoinShares Physical Staked Helium
CoinShares Physical Staked Immutable
CoinShares Physical Staked Injective
CoinShares Physical Staked Jupiter
CoinShares Physical Staked Kusama
CoinShares Physical Staked Manta Network
CoinShares Physical Staked Mantle
CoinShares Physical Staked NEAR Protocol
CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot
CoinShares Physical Staked Matic
CoinShares Physical Staked Pyth Network
CoinShares Physical Staked Render
CoinShares Physical Staked Sei
CoinShares Physical Staked Solana
CoinShares Physical Staked Sui
CoinShares Physical Staked Stacks
CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos
CoinShares Physical Staked The Graph
CoinShares Physical Staked Theta Network
CoinShares Physical Staked Thorchain
CoinShares Physical Staked Toncoin
CoinShares Physical Staked Tron
CoinShares Physical Staked Waves
The New Classes will not be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange or admitted to the Official List and are not the subject of the Base Prospectus. They are described in a supplemental prospectus dated 6 February 2025 to the EU Prospectus approved by the SFSA.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") of the Issuer dated 16 April 2024.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE24UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
End of Inside Information
