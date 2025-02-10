CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

10-Feb-2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

10 February 2025 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities and

CoinShares Physical Ethereum Digital Securities Amendments to the Conditions CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that it has entered into a tenth supplemental trust instrument (the "Tenth Supplemental Trust Instrument") with the Trustee dated 6 February 2025 pursuant to which certain additional classes (the "New Classes") of Individual Securities have been created and certain amendments have been made to the Trust Instrument and the Conditions to facilitate the implementation of a system for enabling Authorised Participants to make Applications and request Redemptions by means of a secure website (the "System"). The System will only be available to Authorised Participants and therefore the amendments to the Conditions will have no impact on Security Holders other than Authorised Participants. The following are the detailed amendments to the Conditions: the first paragraph of the Conditions (as set under the sub-heading "The Conditions - Digital Securities" in Part 6 (Trust Instrument and the Conditions) on page 63 of the Base Prospectus has been replaced by the following: The Digital Securities are non-interest bearing, undated, limited recourse, secured debt securities of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") and are constituted by, are issued subject to and have the benefit of, a trust instrument dated 21 December 2020 between the Issuer and The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. as trustee for the holders of Digital Securities, as amended and supplemented by a first supplemental trust instrument dated 21 December 2021, a second supplemental trust instrument dated 1 June 2022, a third supplemental trust instrument dated 15 September 2022, a fourth supplemental trust instrument dated 3 Match 2023, a fifth supplemental trust instrument dated 13 April 2023, a sixth supplemental trust instrument dated 18 October 2023, a seventh supplemental trust instrument dated 25 January 2024, an eighth supplemental trust instrument dated 23 August 2024, a ninth supplemental trust instrument dated 2 September 2024 and a tenth supplemental trust instrument dated 6 February 2025, and are governed by Jersey law. the definition of Redemption Notice in Condition 1.1 has been amended so as to provide as follows: "Redemption Notice" means a notice in the applicable form (which may vary in content depending on the method of Redemption required or elected for such Digital Securities and the form in which the Digital Securities are held) prescribed from time to time by the Issuer for requesting Redemption of Digital Securities and includes a Redemption Order and reference to a Redemption Notice being "lodged" includes a Redemption Order being given through the System and reference to a copy of a Redemption Notice in the context of a Redemption Order includes a copy of a report generated through the System containing the details of such Redemption Order; a new definition has been added after the definition of "Redemption Obligations" in Condition 1.1 as follows: "Redemption Order" means a request to Redeem Digital Securities given by an Authorised Participant through the System in accordance with the relevant Authorised Participant Agreement; a new definition has been added after the definition of "Subsidiary" in Condition 1.1 as follows: "System" means such system as may be made available to Authorised Participants to request the issue and Redemption of Digital Securities via a website operated by or on behalf of the Issuer; Condition 7.5(c) has been amended so as to provide as follows: (c) must (save in the case of a Redemption Order) be signed by, or by an authorised signatory on behalf of, the Security Holder; Condition 7.7(b) has been amended so as to provide as follows: (b) if it does not satisfy each and all of Conditions 7.5(a) to 7.5(f) (as applicable); or the list of Staking Classes at the end of Condition 5.3 has been replaced by the following: Class of Digital Securities CoinShares Physical Staked Algorand CoinShares Physical Staked Aptos CoinShares Physical Staked Artificial Superintelligence Alliance CoinShares Physical Staked Audius CoinShares Physical Staked Avalanche CoinShares Physical Staked Axie Infinity CoinShares Physical Staked Berachain CoinShares Physical Staked Binance Coin CoinShares Physical Staked Bittensor CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano CoinShares Physical Staked Celestia CoinShares Physical Staked Core CoinShares Physical Staked Cosmos CoinShares Physical Staked Curve DAO Token CoinShares Physical Staked Eigenlayer CoinShares Physical Staked Elrond CoinShares Physical Staked EOS CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum CoinShares Physical Staked Flow CoinShares Physical Staked Harmony CoinShares Physical Staked Helium CoinShares Physical Staked Immutable CoinShares Physical Staked Injective CoinShares Physical Staked Jupiter CoinShares Physical Staked Kusama CoinShares Physical Staked Manta Network CoinShares Physical Staked Mantle CoinShares Physical Staked NEAR Protocol CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot CoinShares Physical Staked Matic CoinShares Physical Staked Pyth Network CoinShares Physical Staked Render CoinShares Physical Staked Sei CoinShares Physical Staked Solana CoinShares Physical Staked Sui CoinShares Physical Staked Stacks CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos CoinShares Physical Staked The Graph CoinShares Physical Staked Theta Network CoinShares Physical Staked Thorchain CoinShares Physical Staked Toncoin CoinShares Physical Staked Tron CoinShares Physical Staked Waves The New Classes will not be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange or admitted to the Official List and are not the subject of the Base Prospectus. They are described in a supplemental prospectus dated 6 February 2025 to the EU Prospectus approved by the SFSA. Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") of the Issuer dated 16 April 2024. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE24UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com

